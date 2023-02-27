IMF: Crypto assets pose risks to monetary policy effectiveness

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that crypto assets pose risks to the effectiveness of monetary policy, capital flow volatility and fiscal risks. In a statement released over the weekend, the IMF noted that efforts to put in place effective policies for crypto assets have become a key policy priority for authorities, amid the failure of various exchanges and other actors within the crypto ecosystem, as well as the collapse of certain crypto assets. It thus stated: “Doing nothing is untenable as crypto assets may continue to evolve despite the current downturn.” According to the Fund, its board recently met to a discuss a paper on, “Elements of effective policies for crypto assets,” which provides guidance to IMF member countries on key elements of an appropriate policy response to crypto assets. The IMF statement partly read: “Directors agreed that crypto assets have implications for policies that lie at the core of the Fund’s mandate. “In particular, the widespread adoption of crypto assets could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, circumvent capital flow management measures, and exacerbate fiscal risks. Widespread adoption could also have significant implications for the international monetary system in the longer term. Directors, therefore, emphasised that robust macroeconomic policies, including credible institutions and monetary policy frameworks are first-order requirements and that Fund advice in these areas will remain crucial. “Directors generally agreed that crypto assets should not be granted official currency or legal tender status in order to safeguard monetary sovereignty and stability. Fiscal risks posed by crypto assets including contingent liabilities to the government should be fully disclosed as part of countries’ fiscal risk statement, and the applicability of tax regimes should be clarified. “Directors broadly agreed on the need to develop and apply comprehensive regulations, including prudential and conduct regulation to crypto assets, and effective implementation of the FATF standards on AML/CFT. “They noted that the Fund should work closely to support the regulatory work under the leadership and guidance of standard-setting bodies. In this context, Directors emphasised the importance of fully aligning the framework with the initiatives and standards set by the standard-setters. Directors agreed that strict bans are not the first-best option, but that targeted restrictions could apply, depending on domestic policy objectives and where authorities face capacity constraints. “A few Directors, however, thought that outright bans should not be ruled out. Directors noted that regulation should be mindful not to stifle innovation, and the public sector could leverage some of the underlying technologies of crypto assets for their public policy objectives.”
