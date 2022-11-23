Business

IMF: Crypto exchange, FTX’s collapse spurs improved regulation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the collapse of the world’s third largest crypto exchange, FTX, and subsequent plunge in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major crypto assets, is prompting renewed calls for greater consumer protection and regulation of the crypto industry. It noted that regulating a highly volatile and decentralised system remained a challenge for most governments, requiring a balance between minimising risk and maximising innovation. According to the Fund, “only one-quarter of countries in sub-Saharan Africa formally regulate crypto.

However, as our Chart of the Week shows, twothirds have implemented some restrictions and six countries—Cameroon, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and the Republic of Congo—have banned crypto. “Zimbabwe has ordered all banks to stop processing transactions and Liberia directed a local crypto startup to cease operations (implicit bans).

“Africa is one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world, according to Chainalysis, but remains the smallest, with crypto transactions peaking at $20 billion per month in mid-2021. “Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have the highest number of users in the region. Many people use crypto assets for commercial payments, but their volatility makes them unsuitable as a store of value.”

IMF also noted that policymakers were worried that cryptocurrencies could be used to transfer funds illegally out of the region and to circumvent local rules to prevent capital outflows. “Widespread use of crypto could also undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy, creating risks for financial and macroeconomic stability. “The risks are that much greater if crypto is adopted as legal tender— as the Central African Republic recently did. If crypto assets are held or accepted by the government as means of payment, it could put public finances at risk.

 

