IMF: Cryptocurrencies threaten emerging markets’ financial stability

The advent of digital currencies- cryptocurrencies- in emerging markets could spark “cryptoisation” of local economies, potentially undermining exchange and capital controls and upsetting financial stability, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at the weekend.

Bitcoin and its kin have in the last year soared in price and popularity, with emerging and developing market economies such as Vietnam, India and Pakistan seeing rapid growth in some measures of adoption, according to U.S. blockchain researcher Chainalysis.

Cryptocurrencies offer, in theory, a cheaper and quicker way of sending money across borders. Supporters say digital tokens such as stablecoins could also help protect savings from high inflation or fluctuations in local currencies.

In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with backers tipping the experiment to lower costs for billions of dollars of remittances sent to the Central American nation.

The IMF said that unsound macroeconomic policies and inefficient payment systems are among the drivers of cryptocurrency adoption in emerging economies, along with the lure of quick gains that has also excited investors across the world.

