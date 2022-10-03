Business

IMF: Dollar’s share of global FX reserves rose in Q2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose in the second quarter, with the Federal Reserve in the midst of an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at reining in high inflation.

 

The greenback’s share of reserves rose to 59.5 per cent, from 58.8 per cent in the first quarter, IMF data showed over the weekend. The euro’s share, however, slipped to 19.8 per cent in the second quarter from 20 per cent in the first, declining for three straight quarters.

 

Global reserves, which are reported in U.S. dollars, are central bank assets held in different currencies used in part to support their liabilities. Central banks sometimes use reserves to help support their respective currencies.

“The new (IMF) figures illustrate the growing demand for the dollar as the Fed embarked on an aggressive tightening cycle which collided with Europe’s darkening growth outlook,” Reuters reported Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at payments company, Convera, in Washington, as saying. The dollar index rose 6.5 per cent in the second quarter after advancing 2.4 per cent in the first quarter, underpinned by the Fed’s policy tightening stance.

So far in 2022, the greenback has surged 17 per cent against a basket of major currencies, on track for its best yearly percentage gain. The Fed, which has raised U.S. borrowing costs faster in 2022 than any time since the 1980s, has raised interest rates to a range of 3.0 per cent-3.25 per cent, from zero per cent in March.

 

In contrast, the euro zone has been hampered by an energy crisis, which has weighed on the euro even though the European Central Bank has been hiking interest rates as well. In the second quarter, the euro dropped 5.3 per cent versus the dollar. The IMF data also showed the Chinese yuan’s share of currency reserves edged up to 2.9 per cent in the second quarter from 2.8 per cent in the first three months of the year.

 

In absolute terms, however, central bank holdings of the yuan fell 4.1 per cent to $322.38 billion. The IMF started tracking the yuan’s share in 2017. IMF data also showed global reserves slid to $12.036 trillion in the second quarter, from $12.544 trillion in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, reserves hit a record $12.92 trillion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Fitbit introduces wellness tracker device

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Consumer electronics and fitness company, Fitbit, has launched a wellness device called Luxe that monitors and reports the health condition of users. According to the company, Luxe offers the motivation and support that people need to “stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all […]
Business

Aero Contractors never diverted $3m — Mgt

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has described as preposterous, claims that the carrier diverted $3 million meant for the acquisition of a Bombardier aircraft. The management of the airline in a statement described as lies, report of diversion or a refund by Bombardier.   The management further faulted the spurious claim by one Femi Adeniji, […]
Business

Need to tackle Nigeria’s energy, inflation crises

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA r

Excruciating hunger, worsening energy crisis across the economic value chain and the rising inflation have pushed majority of Nigerians into pitiable standard of living, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports A combination of the festering energy crisis, consistent acceleration in prices of commodities and surging inflation, have compounded an already deteriorating economic condition of most Nigerians. The purchasing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica