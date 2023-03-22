IMF, EC want Nigeria, others to reduce fiscal deficit

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Commissioner (EC) have told Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries that gradually reducing fiscal deficits will be key to enabling them rebuild buffers, protect debt sustainability and ensure macroeconomic stability. The Fund and the EC gave the advice in a joint statement issued yesterday by the IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, and the European Commissioner for Interna-tional Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, on the occasion of the virtual two-day 11th African Fiscal Forum, entitled, “Building a Resilient Africa.” According to the statement, sub-Saharan African countries, over the past three years, have grappled with large adverse shocks, such as Covid-19, food and energy price increases that have been worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change, thus leading to a sharp deterioration in living conditions. The statement noted that “in the face of such shocks, many countries have been compelled to turn to shortterm support measures, such as tax cuts, untargeted food or fuel subsidies, and price controls on specific goods. These measures, while necessary, have added to fiscal pressures amid growing debt vulnerabilities, forcing governments into difficult tradeoffs.”

It further said: “While such shocks do require governments to step in and protect the most vulnerable, actions to gradually reduce fiscal deficits will be crucial in most countries to rebuild buffers, protect debt sustainability, and ensure macroeconomic stability.” The IMF and the EC specifically recommended that as part of measures to reconcile the need to effectively respond to shocks with the goal to rebuild fiscal space, sub-Saharan African countries, should “when conditions permit, shift from broad-based subsidies to more targeted support to save valuable resources for financing development plans and investment.”

They said: “Social spending provides a solid foundation for inclusive growth. It has a significant impact on human capital development by boosting school enrollment, attendance, and learning, improving health care and outcomes, and laying the foundation for increased economic productivity. Well-designed and targeted social safety nets will ensure that countries’ scarce resources get to the most vulnerable, where they can do the most good.” They also advised that countries should embrace digitalization, including in the delivery of social assistance, and use public money efficiently to maximize its impact and build more resilience for the benefit of the whole economy.

