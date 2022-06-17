IMF: eNaira, others may reduce power needs for digital payments

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), such as the eNaira, have the potential to reduce the power needs for digital payments and may even be more energy efficient than the credit card networks now widely used, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The Fund, which stated this in a new blog post written by three of its staff, noted that with most of the world’s central banks having already agreed they should help fight climate change, “it’s important to pay attention to the energy used by the payment systems that central banks regulate and oversee.” According to the IMF: “Dependingonthespecificdetails of how they are configured, CBDCs and some kinds of crypto assets can be more energy efficient than much of the current payment landscape, including credit and debit cards.

“Creditanddebitcardsare important for comparison because they account for about three-quarters of cashless transactions, according to the most recent Red Book statistics from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).” It also pointed out that many CBDC projects are built on energy efficient distributed-ledger systems under which only eligible institutions like commercial banks can join and validate without proof-of-work. The IMF added that: “Other options that don’t feature distributed ledgers are also being considered, and some of theseareseenaspromising from an energy-consumption standpoint.

That means CBDCs have the potential to reduce the power needs for digital payments, and even be more energy efficient than the credit card networks now widely used.” “CBDCs are still in their early days, and it’s hard to know how far and how fast they might go, but it is clear that central banks will adopt new technologies that impact power use. Their energy-saving potential will depend on the use associated with other design features that may be added for compliance, to aid security and integrity, or to facilitate universal access,” the Fund said. New Telegraph reports that Nigeria became the first country on the continent and the second in the world after the Bahamas to launch its CBDC, when the CBN unveiled the eNaira on October 25, 2021. Deputy Governor, in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Dr Kingsley Obiora, announced at the recent IMF African Department Speakers Series, that the apex bank would soon introduce the Unstructured Supplementary (USSD) code as part of measures to boost the adoption of the eNaira.

He said the introduction of the USSD code was key to accelerating financial inclusioninthecountryas it would ensure that people without smartphones couldstill transact on the eNaira platform. He noted that the barrier to entry for the eNaira platform was low, as anyone with a Bank Verification Number (BVN) could be onboarded into the eNaira platform in a few minutes. Obiora said: “We have made serious progress in the last seven to eight years because when the current governor resumed in 2014, one of the pillars of his vision was to significantly improve financial inclusion. “So at the time, we were at 48 per cent of our population within the financial system and given several policies that he conceived and implemented, we are almost at 70 per cent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...