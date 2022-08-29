IMF extends capacity devt support to Fiscal Responsibility Commission

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has extended support in the area of capacity-building to Nigeria’s Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRS).

The support is coming on the heels of approval of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed. The Fund deployed a mission to support FRC in establishing a fiscal monitoring framework.

Established by a 2007 Act, FRC has mandate to monitor and enforce the provisions of the Act, which provides for prudent management of the nation’s resources. FRC spokesperson, Bede Anyanwu, confirmed in a statement issued yesterday, that the mission was led by SybiHida, asenioreconomist in the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF in Washington DC.

The team spent two weeks with the management and technical staff of the Commission during the intensive programme.

The Chairman of FRC, Victor Muruako, said of the IMF support: “We have come to the conclusion that among all manpower development support and interventions that the Commission has enjoyed since its establishment over a decade ago, this IMF mission is certainly the most impactful, combining elements of strategy meetings, organisational self-discovery sessions, training and ecosystem development.

This is, literally speaking, the template which the Commission never had at its inception.”

He recalled that, at inception, the Commission was handed a novel mandate without corresponding templates, guidelines, handover notes or depth of access to requisite manpower development.

“Hence, the staff, being pioneers in the fiscal responsibility monitoring and enforcement space, found themselves doing the work of both visionaries and operators.

Oftentimes, he added, the scenario looked like we we’re building an airplane while at the same time, flying it. Thank God, we have been successful at both.” He posited that the use of legislation to moderate the behaviour of fiscal agents and replace discretionary powers with fiscal rules, ceilings and timelines is reckoned in all decent circles as most proper for a fiscal environment that has suffered considerable abuse.

As a result, he appealed to the National Assembly to conclude the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which went through Public Hearing in the Senate over a year ago, pleading that it would place the Commission in a better position to support fiscal policy sustainability and straighten public finance management in Nigeria.

The recent support by the IMF is the second mission to the Commission this year alone; the first being a one-month training of over 30 FRC senior staff delivered virtually by the Fund’s AFRITAC II.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...