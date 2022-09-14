Business

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board, under pressure to provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food price shocks, has reviewed a plan that would help Ukraine and other countries hit hard by Russia’s war, Reuters reported yesterday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Developed by IMF staff in recent months, the plan would allow the IMF to support countries struggling with budget problems because of the war, without imposing conditions required in a regular fund programme. According to the report, board members were generally supportive heading into the meeting, and a formal vote backing the measure is likely before the Fund’s annual meetings in October. If approved, it would temporarily increase existing access limits and allow all member countries to borrow up to an additional 50% of their IMF quota under the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument, while low-income countries could tap the Rapid Credit Facility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Terminal operator introduces onsite laundry services for employees

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

APM Terminals Apapa has introduced onsite laundry services for the protective clothing of its employees.     Its Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said that the onsite laundry service was a part of the terminal operator’s effort to continuously reinforce two of its core values – constant care of employees and further improve employee experience at […]
Business

Qatar 2022: UBA partners Visa on all-expense paid trip to World Cup

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

United Bank for Africa Plc, Africa’s global bank, has announced its partnership with Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, to reward its customers with grand prospects that will see four lucky winners win tickets for an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup matches live coupled […]
Business

Grains: Hope rises for Nigeria, others as 26,000tn shipment leaves Ukraine

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The decision by President Vladimir Putin of Russia to give greenlight to the request of the United Nations to allow access of an African ship, MV Roserolic, with 26,000 tonnes of maize has elicited hope for food security in Africa and the world in general. Specifically, the United Nations’ General Secretary, Antonio Guterres, who brokered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica