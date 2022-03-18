Business

IMF: Fed tightening raises risks of emerging markets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The U.S. Federal Reserve is acting “appropriately” to tighten monetary policy and signal a higher future rate path, but the policy shift does bring risks for emerging market countries dependent on dollar funding, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman, Gerry Rice, said yesterday. Speaking at a regular IMF news conference a day after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the first time since 2018, Rice said that countries would have a more difficult time assessing the policy impacts of the Fed move, due to widely differing post-pandemic economic circumstances and effects from the war in Ukraine.

Continuing to give clear forward guidance that reacts proportionately to shifts in the data will help keep inflation expectations anchored, Rice said. “This faster pace of Fed normalisation increases the risks faced by other countries reliant on dollar funding, especially in emerging and developing economies,” Rice noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Gridlock: NPA faces fresh hurdles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Barely one month after the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s electronic call-up system commenced to ease trade facilitation, the gridlock, extortion and other malpractices, which the app was designed to check, returned. BAYO AKOMOLAFE report When it was launched, the Authority designated 17 parks for the port-bound trucks where truckers were expected to wait until they […]
Business

Meteorological institute gets registrar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Bishir Gambo as registrar of the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina.   The appointment is for a four-year term in the first instance and has been conveyed in a letter signed by the Director of Human Resources, S.D. Mohammad, on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi […]
Business

Pfizer Nigeria wins great place to work award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pfizer has won the ‘Great Place to Work Award 2020’ in Nigeria. Pfizer won the award in ‘Small Sized Organisations’ category. The report from the survey shows Pfizer had a high trust index score and employee engagement score of very high comparing to the market. The Pfizer Nigeria report was benchmarked externally with Top 100 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica