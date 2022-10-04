IMF: Food, fertiliser costs to erode Nigeria, others’ reserves

Global stocks fall to lowest since late 2020

International reserves of low-income countries in Africa, Middle East and Asia will erode further due to rising food and fertilizer costs, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The IMF, which stated this a new white paper, said that the financial toll would reach around $9 billion in the form of additional import bills in 2022 and 2023 for at least 48 countries that are most exposed to food insecurity,

These countries, according to the Fund, include, Nigeria, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Zambia, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Congo, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand and Sri Lanka, among others.

This is just as a report emerged yesterday that global stocks fell to their lowest since 2020.

According to IMF, Russia’s war in Ukraine has exacerbated the food insecurity crisis, which has been rising since 2018. The conflict has pushed the prices of food and fertilisers higher, hurting importers and prompting several countries to impose export limits.

While the impact is felt everywhere, the 48 countries identified by IMF will suffer most, withmany of themhighly dependent on imports from Ukraine and Russia. “The impact of higher import costs for food and fertiliser for [these countries] will add $9 billion to their balance of payments pressures – in 2022 and 2023,” IMF said in a related report.

“This will erode countries’ international reserves, and their ability to pay for food and fertilizer imports.” Of the $9 billion, an estimated $4.7 billion will be incurred in 2022 and $4.1 billion in 2023. To mitigate the impact, the IMF suggested that “strong and swift policy action” must be taken.

Measures include humanitarian assistance to most vulnerable countries, maintaining open trade within regions to allow food to flow from surplus areas to those in need, increasing food production, improving food distribution and investing in climate-resilient agriculture.

In a related development, the IMF Managing Director, KristalinaGeorgieva, yesterday saidthatglobalrecession can be avoided if governments’ fiscal policies were consistent with monetary policy tightening, adding however, that there would likely be countries falling into recession next year.

According to Reuters, Georgieva said that in the context of monetary policy tightening, fiscal policy cannot stay idle because the cost of living crisis is hitting parts of society dramatically. She was quoted as saying that: “We do need central banks to act decisively.

Why, because inflation is very stubborn… It is bad for growth and it is very bad for poor people. Inflation is a tax on the poor.” She added that fiscal policies that indiscriminately support everybody by suppressing energy prices and providing subsidies are working against monetary policies’ purposes. “So you have monetary policy putting a foot on the brakes and fiscal policy putting a foot on the accelerator,” she said.

Governments across the globe have stepped in to support their populations amid high food inflation and shortages by following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy. Earlier Monday, a United Nations agency warned of the serious consequences of a monetary policy-induced global recession for developing countries.

It called for a new strategy, including corporate windfall taxes, supply-side efforts and regulation on commodity speculation. Georgieva called on the Fed to be extremely prudent in its policies and be mindful of the spillover impact on the rest of the world, adding its responsibility “is very high

Meanwhile, the final quarter of the year got off to a shaky start on Monday, with world stocks languishing at their lowest levels since late 2020 — when the global economy was still reeling from Covid-19.

Oil prices jumped more than four per cent as oil cartel OPEC and its allies, a group known as Opec+, said it would consider reducing output, while sterling rallied after the UK government said it would reverse a controversial tax cut that had rocked British markets.

But sentiment across markets remained frail given the worry that aggressive interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve raises global recession risks. European equity markets were a sea of red, with the Stoxx 600 index down 1.4 per cent.

Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell about 10 per cent in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on October 27. Asian stocks mostly fell in holiday-thinned trade, though Japanese markets found support on strong energy and semiconductor shares.

