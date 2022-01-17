IMF frets as cryptocurrencies threaten stock markets

REGULATION

Amidst economic concerns, the IMF says a global framework is now required to guide national regulation of cryptocurrencies

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concerns over the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies, noting that the prices of crypto assets are now moving at same rate with stock markets.

The body, in a blog post written by its analysts, Tobias Adrian, Tara Iyer and Mahvash S. Qureshi, said as crypto assets such as Bitcoin had mature from an obscure asset class with a few users to an integral part of the digital asset revolution, it is raising financial stability concerns.

IMF said its research found that “amid greater adoption, the correlation of crypto assets with traditional holdings like stocks has increased significantly, which limits their perceived risk diversification benefits and raises the risk of contagion across financial markets.”

The body noted that before the pandemic, crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Etherum showed little correlation with major stock indices. “They were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes.

But this changed after the extraordinary central bank crisis responses of early 2020. Crypto prices and U.S. stocks both surged amid easy global financial conditions and greater investor risk appetite. “For instance, returns on Bitcoin did not move in a particular direction with the S&P 500, the benchmark stock index for the United States, in 2017–19.

The correlation coefficient of their daily moves was just 0.01, but that measure jumped to 0.36 for 2020–21 as the assets moved more in lockstep, rising together or falling together,” IMF said. IMF also observed that the stronger association between crypto and equities is apparent in emerging market economies, several of which have led the way in cryptoasset adoption.

Last year, Nigeria was named as the country with the largest crypto traders in the world.

According to a report by Finder, a global independent comparison and information service platform, Nigeria has the highest rate of crypto adoption in the world at 24.2 per cent.

Nigeria was followed by Malaysia and Australia, which have 18.0 per cent and 17.7 per cent ownership of cryptocurrencies respectively. IMF added that increased cryptostocks correlation raises the possibility of spillovers of investor sentiment between those asset classes.

“Indeed, our analysis, which examines the spillovers of prices and volatility between crypto and global equity markets, suggests that spillovers from Bitcoin returns and volatility to stock markets and vice versa, have risen significantly in 2020–21 compared with 2017–19,” it said.

“The increased and sizeable comovement and spillovers between crypto and equity markets indicate a growing interconnectedness between the two asset classes that permits the transmission of shocks that can destabilise financial markets.

“Our analysis suggests that crypto assets are no longer on the fringe of the financial system. Given their relatively high volatility and valuations, their increased co-movement could soon pose risks to financial stability, especially in countries with widespread crypto adoption,” IMF said in the blog post.

IMF said there is now a need for a comprehensive, coordinated global regulatory framework to guide national regulation and supervision and mitigate the financial stability risks stemming from the crypto ecosystem.

Such a framework, it said, should encompass regulations tailored to the main uses of crypto assets and establish clear requirements on regulated financial institutions concerning their exposure to and engagement with these assets.

“Furthermore, to monitor and understand the rapid developments in the crypto ecosystem and the risks they create, data gaps created by the anonymity of such assets and limited global standards must be swiftly filled,” it said.

Before now, a financial technology expert in Nigeria, Mr. Mujib Ishola, had advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to work with industry stakeholders to fashion out how to regulate cryptocurrency in the country. This, he said, became expedient as more Nigerians are moving into the digital currencies trading, while many exchanges are springing up in the country.

According to Ishola, Head, Payment Technology and Infrastructure at Systemspecs, in 2020 alone, Nigerians traded over $400 million crypto on local exchanges. “And Nigeria is the home of cryptocurrency transactions – second only to the United States,” he said.

He noted that with last year’s order by CBN that banks should stop facilitating cryptocurrency trading, the trade has become untraceable and denying the apex bank of the oversight it should have had over transactions captured by local exchanges that have KYC for traders.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...