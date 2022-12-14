Business

IMF, Ghana reach staff-level agreement on $3bn credit facility

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ghana have reached a staff-level agreement for a threeyear extended credit facility of about $3 billion, the IMF said in a statement on Tuesday. Ghana approached the IMF in July to ask for help after economic hardship spurred widespread street protests.

The West African gold, oil and cocoa-producer is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation, with sky-high inflation and spiralling debt despite efforts to address the situation. “The authorities’ strong reform program aims at restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, preserving financial stability, and laying the foundation for strong and inclusive recovery,” the IMF statement said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NLNG: Stakeholders foresee imminent hike in cooking gas price

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Following the declaration of force majeure by the Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas company (NLNG) on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export facility, the cost of filling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria could rise above N12,000 by November, up from the current cost of N9,800. The Operations Controller of […]
Business

Chaka gets SEC’s fintech licence

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Digital Investment Platform, Chaka, has announced its recent acquisition of the digital sub-broker/subbroker serving multiple brokers through a digital platform license by the Securities Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), in line with its measures to ensure its regulatory compliance. This makes Chaka the first recipient of this newly created licence by the SEC, as part […]
Business

Nigeria, others GDP to contract -3.3% this year –World Bank

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a 3.3 per cent contraction in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African economies in 2020 and could push 40 million people into extreme poverty, the World Bank has said.   The Washington-based lender said growth in the region would recover in 2021, with economies growing by 2.1 per cent, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica