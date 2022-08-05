IMF: Global current account balances to widen further

Citing fallouts from the Russia-Ukraine war and the continued impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that global current account balances will widen further this year. The Fund stated this in its External Sector Report, titled, “Pandemic, war and global imbalances,” which was released yesterday. Current account balances are part of nations’ financial inflow and outflow record. According to the IMF, “global current account balances increased in 2020 and 2021 and are projected to widen further in 2022.

They had been on a declining trend for several years before widening because of the COVID-19 in 2020. The widening of balances in 2021 was largely driven by the pandemic’s continued impact and the increase in commodity prices that accompanied the economic recovery. “In 2022, the war in Ukraine created a humanitarian crisis and is setting back the global recovery while increasing uncertainty and the risk of geoeconomic fragmentation. Fallouts from the war and the still-lingering pandemic are projected to widen global current account balances further in 2022.”

However, the Fund noted that “while the widening in global current account balances is not necessarily a negative development, excessive global imbalances can fuel trade tensions and protectionist measures or increase the risk of disruptive currency and capital flow movements.”

It pointed out that Covid-19 had continued to affect economies’ current account balances through a decline in travel services, an increased demand for medical products and a shift in household consumption toward goods rather than services. The Bretton Woods institution also noted that energy and commodity prices, which recovered from the pandemic shock, started rising in 2021, a trend, it said, the Russia- Ukraine war is exacerbating in 2022, with “opposite effects on the external positions of exporters and importers.” On creditor and debtor stock positions, the IMF said that while these remained elevated at the end of 2021, they had moderated from their 2020 peaks, stating that, “the global financial safety net remained close to 20 per cent of world GDP.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...