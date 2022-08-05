Business

IMF: Global current account balances to widen further

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing fallouts from the Russia-Ukraine war and the continued impact of the Covid-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that global current account balances will widen further this year. The Fund stated this in its External Sector Report, titled, “Pandemic, war and global imbalances,” which was released yesterday. Current account balances are part of nations’ financial inflow and outflow record. According to the IMF, “global current account balances increased in 2020 and 2021 and are projected to widen further in 2022.

They had been on a declining trend for several years before widening because of the COVID-19 in 2020. The widening of balances in 2021 was largely driven by the pandemic’s continued impact and the increase in commodity prices that accompanied the economic recovery. “In 2022, the war in Ukraine created a humanitarian crisis and is setting back the global recovery while increasing uncertainty and the risk of geoeconomic fragmentation. Fallouts from the war and the still-lingering pandemic are projected to widen global current account balances further in 2022.”

However, the Fund noted that “while the widening in global current account balances is not necessarily a negative development, excessive global imbalances can fuel trade tensions and protectionist measures or increase the risk of disruptive currency and capital flow movements.”

It pointed out that Covid-19 had continued to affect economies’ current account balances through a decline in travel services, an increased demand for medical products and a shift in household consumption toward goods rather than services. The Bretton Woods institution also noted that energy and commodity prices, which recovered from the pandemic shock, started rising in 2021, a trend, it said, the Russia- Ukraine war is exacerbating in 2022, with “opposite effects on the external positions of exporters and importers.” On creditor and debtor stock positions, the IMF said that while these remained elevated at the end of 2021, they had moderated from their 2020 peaks, stating that, “the global financial safety net remained close to 20 per cent of world GDP.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN names Nwanisobi, 7 others departmental directors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021. Nwanisobi had acted in acting capacity since October 2020, when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor retired from service. Also appointed Directors are Mrs. Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the […]
Business

Xejet to operate national carrier for S’Leone

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Xejet Limited and the Government of The Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operate Regional and International Flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown.   The Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet have been in discussions and have now agreed that the company may establish and operate a national carrier […]
Business

‘Nigeria’s N8.9bn ICT park needs collaboration to succeed’

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

COLLABORATION Collaboration between the industry players and the government is seen as the prerequisite to the success of the country’s proposed National ICT Park.   As the Federal Government finalises plans to build the country’s National ICT Park, an industry expert, Mr. Jide Awe, has called for the involvement of private stakeholders in the project. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica