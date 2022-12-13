Business

IMF: Global debt hit $235trn in 2021

Although it increased at a much slower pace compared to the previous year, global debt, when measured in U.S. dollars, still hit a record $235trillion in 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The IMF, which stated this in a blog released with its inaugural Global Debt Monitor, yesterday, also said that while global public and private debt saw its biggest drop in 70 years in 2021 after reaching record highs because of the impacts of Covid-19, overall, it remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

Specifically, the global lender said private debt, which includes non-financial corporate and household obligations, drove the overall reduction, decreasing by 6 percentage points to 153per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), citing data for 190 countries.

The drop of 4 percentage points for public debt, to 96 percent of GDP, was the largest such drop in decades, it said. According to the IMF, the unusually large swings in debt ratios – or “global debt rollercoaster-” were caused by the economic rebound from Covid-19 and the ensuring surge in inflation.

The data shows that debt dynamics varied widely across country groups. Advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5per cent of GDP last year, followed by similar results in emerging markets, excluding China.

But low-income countries saw their total debt ratios continue to increase in 2021, driven by higher private debt, with total debt reaching 88per cent of GDP.

The economic rebound of 2021 and heat of inflation pushed debt down by more than 10 percentage points of GDP in Brazil, Canada, India and the US — but actual debt fell less, owing to the financing needs of government and the private sector, the Fund said

 

