Business

IMF: Global economic outlook less dire than expected

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The global economic outlook is not quite as dark as expected even just three months ago, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Thursday, citing better-than-anticipated economic data from China and other advanced economies. However, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters the overall global outlook remained challenging as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on many economic sectors. According to Reuters, he said the situation remained “precarious” in many developing countries and emerging markets other than China, noting that the IMF was also concerned about rising debt levels.

The IMF is due to release its latest World Economic Outlook on Oct. 13. In June, it slashed its 2020 global output forecasts further, forecasting the global economy would shrink by 4.9 per cent, compared with a 3.0 per cent contraction predicted in April.

Rice gave no fresh numbers, but said recent data from China and other advanced economies was better than expected. “Recent incoming data suggests that the outlook may be somewhat less dire than at the time of the WEO update on June 24, with parts of the global economy beginning to turn the corner,” he told a regular briefing. There were also signs that global trade was slowly beginning to recover after widespread lockdowns aimed at containing the spread of the virus, Rice said.

“But I would emphasise that we are not out of the woods, and the outlook remains very challenging, especially for many emerging markets and developing countries, other than China,” he said, noting that many of those countries faced continued weakness in domestic demand, lower export demand, shrinking remittances and declines in tourism. “Taken together, we are very concerned that this crisis will reverse the gains in poverty reduction that have been made in recent years, and roll back progress that has been made toward the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said, referring to ambitious goals set out by the United Nations five years ago to end poverty and inequality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil prices hold near multi-week lows on demand worries

Posted on Author Reporter

Oil prices edged up on Thursday, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up nine cents or 0.22 per cent at $41.60 a barrel by 0349 GMT. Brent crude edged up two […]
Business

Banks clear N1.3trn cheques in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•Paper transactions dip further Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N1.3 trillion between January and May, this year. While this showed a 31.5 per cent decline when compared with N1.9 trillion recorded in the same period of 2019, the 2020 record was achieved amidst a 30-day suspension of cheques clearing due […]
Business

Rewane: Lower savings rate’ll boost banks’ Q4 earnings

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Prediction CBN reviewed interest rate on savings deposit to 1.25% per annum   As reactions continue to trail Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) downward review of the minimum interest rate on savings deposit to a minimum of 10per cent of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)or 1.25per cent per annum, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: