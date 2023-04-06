IMF: Global growth to fall below 3% in 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economic growth to dip below three per cent in 2023 and to remain around three per cent for the next five years, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said yesterday. According to Reuters, that is the global lender’s lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990, and well below the average growth of 3.8 per cent seen in the past two decades. Georgieva said strong and coordinated monetary and fiscal policy actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had prevented a much worse outcome in recent years, but growth prospects remained weak in both the near- and medium- term given persistently high inflation. “Despite surprisingly resilient labour markets and consumer spending in most advanced economies, and the uplift from China’s reopening, we expect the world economy to grow less than three per cent in 2023,” she said in prepared remarks ahead of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, where it plans to release a more detailed World Economic Outlook report on April 11.

