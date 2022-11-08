Business

IMF: Global inflation may be nearing its peak

The global surge in consumer prices may be close to the high point of the current cycle but might yet prove stubborn, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said.

Bloomberg quoted her as saying that: “I’m not going to jump ahead of data, but it is very possible that we are peaking.

We now see central banks very united on fighting inflation as a top priority and rightly so. If we don’t succeed, it would de-anchor and then the foundation for growth which is price stability is dented.”

She said that officials will still struggle to bring consumer-price gains down to a more palatable pace.

According to her, “inflation is going to be harder to bring down to the desirable level of around two per cent. “If we are going to see diversification of supply chains, that inevitably is going to put some upward pressure on prices.”

 

