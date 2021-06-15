IMF hails G7’s 1bn vaccine doses pledge for poorer countries

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has commended leaders of the world’s seven most advanced economies- the Group of Seven (G7)- on their pledge to donate one billion COVID-19 doses to developing countries in the next one year.

In a statement at the conclusion of her virtual participation in the G7 Leaders’ Summit yesterday, she said that the G7’s move, “will make a material difference in the fight against the pandemic.”

According to Georgieva, G7’s pledge will complement the IMF’s proposed $50 billion plan to end the pandemic by vaccinating at least 40 percent of people in every country by the end of this year and 60 percent by mid-2022

She stated: “The most urgent part of the plan is to redirect excess vaccine doses from advanced economies to the developing world. I welcome the G7’s commitment of one billion doses in the next year—it will make a material difference in the fight against the pandemic.

Next, it is important to ensure that vials turn into actual shots in the arm and that production capacity is increased to protect against downside risks. “In terms of financing of the plan, there has been progress over the last weeks.

From the start, we have emphasized the crucial importance of grants and, by our assessment, about one-third of the needed $35 billion in grant financing has now been secured from public and private sources. This is encouraging, but the work must continue to raise the rest—and to ensure transparent and well-coordinated implementation.

The war is not yet won. This is why together with the World Bank, WHO, WTO and other institutions, we are forming a ‘war room’ — a task force to monitor and accelerate the implementation of this plan.”

The IMF MD further noted that besides ensuring that vaccines get to poorer countries, the world should also address the legacies of the COVID-19 crisis and the efforts to overcome them.

“To build a better future, it will be vital to boost productivity and growth, resolve debt overhangs, and strengthen economic policy frameworks. Policymakers will face difficult choices when gradually withdrawing policy support and proper targeting will be critical to support vulnerable people and viable firms,” she said.

She also welcomed G7 leaders’ plan to launch a new clean, green initiative to catalyze green infrastructure investment, especially for developing countries.

According to her: “Combined with policies to incentivize investments such as carbon price and disclosures of climate-related risks, a green investment push will not only help to address the climate crisis, but also accelerate growth and create millions of new jobs.”

Noting that as policymakers cope with post-pandemic challenges, they will need to boost revenues to finance investment in better public goods for their citizens, she said was pleased by the G7 leaders’ statement that they were looking forward to reaching agreement on a global minimum corporate tax at the July meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Georgieva also said she was grateful for the G7’s support of a new $650 billion allocation of the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). She said the new SDR allocation, “will help boost global reserves while providing space for necessary fiscal expenditures to exit the pandemic and enable more sustainable recoveries.”

L-R: Head, Marketing/Corporate Communications, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Nelson Olagundoye; Director, Membership Services, A

Like this: Like Loading...