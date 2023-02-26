IMF highlights hurdles against distressed economies’ debt

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said that there were some disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be an option.

According to Reuters, she disclosed yesterday after the roundtable she co-chaired with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in India.

The news agency quoted her as saying that: “On debt restructuring, while there are still some disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable with consideration of all public and private creditors.

“We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries.”

India’s G20 presidency comes at a time when its South Asian neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are seeking urgent IMF funds due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, urged G20 nations on Friday to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth analysis of the causes of global debt issues as clamour grows for lenders to take a large haircut, or accept losses, on loans.

Apart from restructuring debt, regulating cryptocurrencies is another priority area for India, which Georgieva agreed with.

“We have to differentiate between central bank digital currencies that are backed by the state and stable coins, and crypto assets that are privately issued,” Georgieva said.

“There has to be very strong push for regulation… if regulation fails, if you’re slow to do it, then we should not take off the table banning those assets, because they may create financial stability risk.”

Meanwhile, the President of the World Bank, David Malpass, said at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable that the Bank will “provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment” for distressed economies as possible.

He said: “The World Bank is committed to providing net positive flows in a way that maximizes concessionality in the restructuring process. We will provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment as possible.”

Malpass also said that he noted “constructive remarks” by a deputy China central bank governor at a G20 meeting on Friday that “gave room to move forward” on settlement of debt issues.

On Friday, Chinese Finance Minister, Liu Kun, told the G20 financial leaders that international financial institutions and commercial creditors should follow the principle of “joint action, fair burden” in debt settlements

