IMF: Inflation, Ukraine crisis worsen financial stability risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warned of a disorderly repricing in markets, saying global financial stability risks have increased, raising the risks of contagion and spillovers of stress between markets. The Fund, which stated this in its latest Global Financial Stability Report, released yesterday, said global financial stability risks had increased since the April 2022 edition, leaving the balance of risks “significantly skewed” to the downside. “The global environment is fragile with storm clouds on the horizon; lingering market vulnerabilities, tightening li- quidity, stubborn inflation and ongoing efforts by central banks worldwide to raise rates to combat it have combined to create a volatile and risky environment, the report stated.

“With investors aggressively pulling back from risk-taking recently as they reassess their economic and policy outlook, there is a danger of a disorderly repricing of risk,” the report stated, adding that “in particular, volatility and a sudden tightening in financial conditions could interact with, and be amplified by, preexisting financial vulnerabilities.” In particular, the IMF warned that any sharp downturn would be acutely felt by emerging market economies, where they are grappling with a “multitude of risks” like high borrowing costs, high inflation, and volatile commodity markets.

The IMF also cautioned that credit spreads have widened substantially in the corporate sector, and higher rates could adversely impact housing markets. While banks in advanced economies seem to have sufficient capital and liquidity, the IMF noted that in its global bank stress test, up to 29% of emerging market banks would breach their capital requirements in a severe global recession, leading to a capital shortfall of over $200 billion. The IMF said that “storm clouds” were looming over the global economy, including persistent inflation, a slowdown in China and ongoing stresses from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which have driven up the risk of a severe downturn to levels not seen since the onset of COVID-19.

“It’s difficult to think of a time where uncertainty was so high,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department. “We have to go back decades to see so much conflict in the world, and at the same time inflation is extremely high.”

