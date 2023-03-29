Business News

IMF laments cold approach to funding squeeze in Africa

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Director Director, African Department of the IMF, Abebe Aemro Selassie, has taken a swipe at the attitude of international community and African region policymaker towards the prevailing funding squeeze in Africa. Abebe, while delivering a speech at the Oxford Center for the Study of African Economies, said Africa’s most pressing economic problem was a “brutal” funding squeeze, while neither the international community nor the region’s policymakers were taking it seriously enough.

He said the challenging financing environment was likely to persist because the global fight against inflation has been more complicated than people predicted and the world becoming a more volatile place.

According to him, the funding squeeze is all the more problematic because African countries emerged from the pandemic with high public deficits and debts, with fewer resources for primary spending.

“What I am trying to get at here is the difficulty that countries are facing in sustaining current levels of per-capita spending on health, education, infrastructure, much less in

creasing the spending required to meet the Sustainable Devel- opment Goals,” he said.

“I have painted a rather linear picture of the complex and varied developments and processes that have got us here, with a lot of generalization. It is so that I can get to the conjuncture quickly. “Put simply, the region’s most pressing economic problem right now is the funding squeeze. This reflects several factors: loss of external market access after a brief post-pandemic respite and, in- deed, capital flight from some countries; adverse effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (particularly on food prices and fuel-importing countries); continued declines in official development assistance; and much lower flows from China and other new sources of financing. The domestic cost of funding has also gone up, limiting recourse to that alternative.

“This is not just an immediate concern but can have lasting effects with implications for longer-term development. During the recent crisis—unlike major advanced economies—Africa had limited fiscal space, hampering policy makers’ ability to mount an effective response.

With insufficient funding, authorities were less able to protect their most vulnerable, and were also forced to divert resources from critical development sec- tors such as health, education, and infrastructure, curtailing the region’s growth prospects. The crisis has never really passed, and the funding constraint persists.

“We of course don’t know how the current squeeze will evolve. It could yet be the case that borrowing costs will attenuate and capital markets will once again become more benign, allowing countries, at a minimum, to rollover maturities falling due in coming years. But my sense is that the current difficult environment is likely to persist.

“Firstly, the global fight against inflation has been much more complicated than we had hoped, and tighter financial conditions will likely be with us for some time to come. Second, we are moving into a more volatile world—in which larger and larger shocks seem to be arriving more and more frequently. This has clear implications for risk premia and borrowing costs. But it also means that future flows, such as official assistance, may be somewhat less reliable.

“The funding squeeze is all the more problematic because countries have emerged from the pandemic with elevated levels of fiscal deficits and public debt. Even if a country were to engineer a smooth return to a more normal fiscal position, the higher level of debt and higher borrowing costs (spreads over US treasuries) are more than double their pre-pandemic level—meaning that there are less resources for primary (non- interest) spending outlays.

 

Martins Adegboyega

