IMF names Pazarbasioglu as director

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, yesterday announced her intention to name Ms. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu as Director of the Strategy, Policy, and Review Department.

 

Ms. Pazarbasioglu is expected to assume her new role on September 15, 2020 and will succeed Martin Mühleisen, whose appointment as a Special Advisor to the Managing Director in OMD was announced in July and will begin on September 15. Ms. Pazarbasioglu is currently the World Bank Group’s Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions (EFI), a position she has held since October 1, 2018.

 

In that role, she focuses on helping low- and middleincome countries build the foundations for sustainable and inclusive growth.

 

She has represented the World Bank as the G7 and G20 Finance Deputy and as a member of  the Financial Stability Board. Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Georgieva stated: “I am delighted that Ceyla will be rejoining the Fund and strengthening our team.

 

She is an intellectual leader with profound knowledge of how institutions such as the fund and bank operate and work together, significant experience on how to design policies to help people especially in emerging markets and low-income countries, and excellent people management skills.

 

Her outstanding diplomatic touch, leadership ability and record, and institutional knowledge and commitment will help the Fund as it seeks to even more effectively serve our member countries in a very challenging economic environment.”

 

Before joining the World Bank Group, Ms. Pazarbasioglu had a long and distinguished career at the IMF, where she rose through the ranks and became a deputy director of the Monetary and Capital Markets (MCM) Department

