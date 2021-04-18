IMF: Nigeria needs power sector reforms for economic growth

…decries high cost of doing business

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declared that “cost of doing business in Nigeria is very high on account of famous recourse to highly inefficient and harmful generator use up and down the country.”

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, announced on Thursday that 17 power plants were in serious problem, leading to nationwide power outages.

The IMF and an economic expert, Monsurat Hassan- Hamzat, in separate reactions to the power situation at the weekend, maintained that Nigeria would have to implement key reforms in its power sector if the country is to record strong economic growth this year.

Director of the IMF’s African Department, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, stated this at a press briefing on the release of the Fund’s latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Responding to a question on whether the IMF’s 2.5 per cent growth forecast for Nigeria this year was not too ambitious given the country’s current challenges, Selassie said: “In the case of Nigeria, ensuring that the country enjoys — unleashes its tremendous potential requires reforms in three areas in our view. I think first and foremost is that more fiscal space needs to be created through domestic revenue mobilization to pay for investments in health, in education, in infrastructure, which Nigeria swiftly needs.

So, that’s real. “Second, I think reforms in the energy sector are going to be paramount. The cost of doing business is very high on account of the inefficiencies in the energy sector, power supply interruptions, and the famous recourse of the use of highly inefficient and harmful generator use up and down the country.

“Again, getting power supply, getting policies to make sure that Nigeria resolves this problem once and for all, I think, is also paramount. And thirdly, macroeconomic policy calibration; things like creating deep and liquid foreign exchange markets will be important.”

Hassan-Hamzat told Sunday Telegraph on the telephone that the power question in Nigeria must be urgently answered if the country was serious about economic prosperity.

“Many major manufacturers have closed shops due to gross epilepsy of power while a few who still struggle through the pains spend fortunes on generators. “That the minister confirmed and apologised over the power situation is one thing; for him to seriously work hard with his team to get the country out of this quagmire is another,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said yesterday that it had completed the reconductoring of its new 130Kilometre 132kV double circuit Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi Transmission Line, which was also energized at about 4.35pm on 13th April, 2021.

The new high capacity 132kV Transmission line which affects/ transverses 405 towers along the Birnin Kebbi – Sokoto line route, a statement by spokesperson for TCN, Ndidi Mbah, read, now transmits about 170MW, which is more than double the 70MW capacity previously transmitted by the decommissioned old 132kV transmission line.

“The new 132kV transmission line has solved the low voltage and attendant poor power situation that used to be prevalent in the Sokoto axis, as TCN is now enabled to substantially transmit increased bulk power electricity to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company’s distribution load centres in Sokoto State and environs.

“This also means that Kaduna DisCo would equally be able to deliver more stable and quality power to its customers in that axis. Prior to the reconductoring of the line, the Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV transmission line, was overloaded due to increased demand, arising from massive increase in human population and attendant socio-economic activities in the area.

“The new line has solved the problem of overloading/ suppressed load and has ample capacity for anticipated load increase.”

The Project, which commenced in November last year, was carried out in phases, in order to ameliorate the effect of scheduled outages on electricity consumers during the period. Some areas did not experience outage through the period as they were backfed through another line.

“We are sincerely grateful to the government and people of Sokoto State and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, for their patience and cooperation during the period of the transmission line reconductoring,” Mbah said.

