IMF: Nigeria, others’ debt to hit 65% of GDP

16 countries face debt distress

Fund projects $890bn external financing needs

Citing the shock of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria and other Sub- Saharan African countries’ public debt will rise to 65 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the end of this year, with oil-exporting countries expected to ac- count for the largest increases.

The Fund, which made this prediction in its Regional Economic Outlook report published yesterday, also stated that Sub-Saharan African countries’ capacity to support their debt burdens is increasingly strained due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The IMF further said: “Because of weaker economic activity and governments’ support to the private sector in the COVID- 19 context, government revenue in 2020 is expected to fall below pre-COVID-19 projections by about 2.3 percentage points of GDP.

The combined effects of this revenue shortfall and the higher debt service are pushing up the debt-serviceto- revenue ratio from about 22 per cent under pre-COVID- 19 projections to about 27 per cent under current projections. The increase is particularly significant for oil exporters.”

According to the Bretton Woods institution, latest low income country debt sustainability analyses that it prepared in collaboration with World Bank staff, show that: “11 sub-Saharan African countries are currently at high risk of debt distress, six sub-Saharan African countries are in debt distress, while vulnerabilities have increased for countries with market access as investor appetite and issuance have not yet recovered for sub-Saharan African countries.”

It noted that although initiatives, such as the Group of Twenty’s (G20) Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and its emergency funding programmes, were underway to address immediate liquidity needs, these may prove insufficient and that: “Bolder actions are needed.”

In fact, despite the region’s risk of debt distress, the IMF said that Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to face a substantial funding shortfall over the medium term in the wake of the pandemic, adding that: “Without assistance from the international community, many countries will be forced to undertake far deeper adjustments, which will jeopardize growth and adversely affect social stability.”

Specifically, the Fund stated that: “The region faces a financing gap – the part of financing needs for which funds remain unidentified and might not materialize – that has the potential to vary between $130 billion and $410 billion for 2020–23 under different scenarios, with a central scenario estimate of $290 billion.

“Under the central scenario assumptions, private flows are expected to fill less than half of financing needs, while official flows from international financial institutions and bilateral donors are on the basis of current commitments and expected to bridge about one quarter.

In this case, the financing gap for the region’s lowest-income countries, which are eligible for access to financing from the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, widens to almost $130 billion.”

It further stated that: “Sub-Saharan Africa’s potential external financing needs are estimated to be about $890 billion (about 55 per cent of 2020 regional GDP) for the period 2020– 23.”

Still, the IMF pointed out that borrowing costs are still higher than those prevailing in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and that with financial conditions remaining difficult, sub-Saharan African borrowers have yet to return to the global Eurobond market even as risk premiums are still volatile.

“Globally, the key components of capital flows to the region, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and other investment flows, are at historical lows and these may take longer to recover than portfolio flows.

“In addition, remittance inflows for the region are expected to drop by about 20 per cent in 2020 – a pressing concern, given that remittances have surpassed FDI and official development inflows in recent years. Net remittances in Nigeria, for example, dropped 40 per cent in the second quarter,” the IMF said.

The Fund’s latest Regional Economic Outlook report for Sub-Saharan Africa, titled, “A Difficult Road to Recovery,” shows projections that are broadly unchanged from the June update, with activity in 2020 projected to contract by 3.0 per cent, while for 2021, regional growth is expected to recover modestly to 3.1 per cent.

It, however, stated that this outlook is subject to some key downside risks, particularly regarding the path of the pandemic, the resilience of the region’s health systems and the availability of external financing.

Meanwhile, IMF has expressed concern over the ongoing protests against police brutality in Nigeria, stating that it is hoping for a quick resolution to the crisis.

Director of the IMF’s African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, who stated this while answering questions at the October Regional Economic Outlook report press briefing held yesterday, however, said that it was too early to assess the likely impact of the protests on the country’s economy. He said: “Much will depend really on how these protests evolve.

Lagos of course, is a very important economic hub and contributes quite a bit of economic activity to overall Nigeria activities. So, if these persist and are showing significant effects on economic data, we will internalize them in due course. “It’s too soon for us to know the implications and internalize that.

Are we concerned? I mean, of course we are always, always concerned when we see protests. Particularly ones that are difficult like the ones in Nigeria at the moment.”

