Business

IMF: Nigeria, others require $425bn to finance recovery through 2025

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

*Projects 3.4% growth for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021

To mitigate the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa will need additional external funding of about $425 billion over the next five years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.
In its latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa released Thursday, the IMF said that although the region’s economy is projected to grow by 3.4 percent this year (recovering from the 1.9 percent contraction in 2020), it is forecast to lag the rest of the world due to limited access to COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the Fund, its near-term outlook for the region is, “subject to considerable uncertainty related to the course of the pandemic, access to vaccines, and the more challenging external financing environment.”
The IMF, which warned that that more than 32 million people in sub-Saharan Africa are being pushed into poverty by the economic impact of the pandemic and that per-capita output may not return to pre-pandemic levels until after 2022 or even 2025, estimates that some countries in the region- aiming to vaccinate 60per cent of their populations – will need to increase their health spending by 50per cent.
“If supply and distribution issues continue, most countries will struggle to reach herd immunity before the end of 2023, leaving them exposed to new, more virulent strains of the disease. For the international community, ensuring vaccine coverage for sub-Saharan Africa is not simply an issue of local livelihoods and local growth. Broad regional coverage is also a global public good,” the Bretton Woods institution said.
Apart from significant additional external concessional financing to support reforms in sub-Saharan Africa, the IMF said efforts should also be made in the region to boost economic growth, diversification and contain debt vulnerabilities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Insurgency: ‘Nigeria’s fragile food security in danger’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the dastardly killing of 43 farmers at Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram, the Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have disclosed that the killings portend grave danger for the country’s fragile food system post-COVID-19 if insurgency ravaging the nation’s agric space is […]
Business

N500m debt: AMCON takes over Polema Industries’ assets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tony Chukwunyem Citing the order of Justice F.O.G. Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over a factory and other assets belonging to Polema Industries Limited and its chief Promoter, Chief Emmanuel C. Obi, over an indebtedness of over half a billion naira.   In a […]
Business

Pension: Court faults 25% lumpsum payment to retirees

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  …hinges determinants on age, life expectancy The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) yesterday suffered a major setback as the National Industrial Court picked holes in the Pension Reform Act 2014 over the stipulated lumpsum that should be paid to retirees.   In a suit between a 60-year-old retiree, Mr. Maroof Giwa, and a Pension Fund […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica