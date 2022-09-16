News

IMF: Nigerians, others’ll suffer malnutrition this year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing soaring food prices and depressed incomes, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that at least 123 million people in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan Africa countries will be unable to meet their minimum food consumptioPn needs this year. The Fund, which stated this in a report published yesterday, noted that the figure was 28 million more than just two years ago. According to the re-port, “Climate change is intensifying food insecurity across sub-Saharan Africa, where Russia’s war in Ukraine and the pandemic are also adding to food shortages and high prices.

“Climate events, which destroy crops and disrupt food transport, are disproportionately common in the region. “One-third of the world’s droughts occur in sub-Saharan Africa, and Ethiopia and Kenya are enduring one of the worst in at least four decades. “Countries such as Chad are also being severely impacted by torrential rains and floods.

“The resulting rise in poverty and other human costs are compounded by cascading macroeconomic effects, including slower economic growth.” The report noted that food supplies and prices were especially vulnerable to climate change in sub-Saharan Africa because of a lack of resilience to climatic events, food import dependence, and excessive government intervention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Crowds queue through the night for Queen’s lying-in-state

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of mourners have been queuing through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. There are long queues of two miles along the South Bank of the River Thames as people wait to view the coffin, reports the BBC. Hundreds of thousands of […]
News

EFCC loses bid to forfeit Saraki’s property to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost out in its bid to forfeit two properties owned in Lagos by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government. This was sequel to the dismissal of a suit filed by the anti-graft agency at a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking permanent […]
News

We’ll help you transit to constitutional order, Buhari assures Chadian leader

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Derby Itno, of his readiness to assist in his plans to transit to democratic rule within 18 months. The President, who also offered to help stabilize the neighbouring country, gave the assurance yesterday at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica