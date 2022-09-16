IMF: Nigerians, others’ll suffer malnutrition this year

Citing soaring food prices and depressed incomes, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that at least 123 million people in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan Africa countries will be unable to meet their minimum food consumptioPn needs this year. The Fund, which stated this in a report published yesterday, noted that the figure was 28 million more than just two years ago. According to the re-port, “Climate change is intensifying food insecurity across sub-Saharan Africa, where Russia’s war in Ukraine and the pandemic are also adding to food shortages and high prices.

“Climate events, which destroy crops and disrupt food transport, are disproportionately common in the region. “One-third of the world’s droughts occur in sub-Saharan Africa, and Ethiopia and Kenya are enduring one of the worst in at least four decades. “Countries such as Chad are also being severely impacted by torrential rains and floods.

“The resulting rise in poverty and other human costs are compounded by cascading macroeconomic effects, including slower economic growth.” The report noted that food supplies and prices were especially vulnerable to climate change in sub-Saharan Africa because of a lack of resilience to climatic events, food import dependence, and excessive government intervention.

