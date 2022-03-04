IMF: Nigeria’s 2022 3.4% growth outlook optimistic

Fragile recovery slowed to 3.98% in Q4’21

With rising inflation and other factors constraining the growth of Nigeria’s economy still likely to be present in the remaining quarters of 2022, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) growth projection of 3.4 per cent for the country this year, may turn out to be too optimistic, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in the FDC’s “Economic monthly publication” for June 2022, cited Nigeria’s huge fiscal deficit and continuing supply chain disruptions, occasioned by the Ukraine war, as some of the factors thatmightnegativelyimpact the fragile recovery that the country’seconomyhadstarted to make after the Covid-19 induced recession of 2020.

As the analysts put it, “the Nigerian economy began a fragile recovery with output growth of 0.11 per cent in Q4’20 and peaking 5.01 per cent in Q2’21 before slowing to 3.98 per cent in Q4’21.

“But the fragile recovery is currently being threatened by the war in Ukraine. Since the Russian-Ukraine war began, both commodity and energy prices have skyrocketed.

The average price of wheatroseby62percentto $1044/, bushelwhiletheprice of cornclimbedby33percent to $728/bushel. “Both households and firms are facing hard times with diesel, and kerosene prices escalating by 160 per cent between February and June.

Both pandemic and war shocks imposed huge macroeconomic and fiscal cost to Nigeria. “At the beginning of 2020, the total public debt stood at N32.2trillion. By the end of Q1’22, it had risen by 29 per cent to N41.6 trillion.

The rise in debt stock was partly bookended by the financing need to support the fiscal stimulus to cushion the effect of the pandemic. Fiscal deficitspikedby52percentto 7.3trillionbytheendof 2021.”

They further stated: “These exogenous shocks are quickly exposing the inefficiencies in the Nigerian fiscal regime as rallying international oil price is paradoxically heightening its fiscal woes: fuel subsidy payment is ballooning while government revenue is shrinking.

“Before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, N3 trillion was earmarked for fuel subsidy financing in 2022. However, the spike in fuel subsidy payment compelled the federal government to upscale the budget estimate to N4 trillion in April and it is estimated that total fuel subsidy may exceed N5 trillion by the end of 2022.”

The analysts noted that althoughgovernmentspending support started to stimulate growth in 2021, the recovery momentum began facing headwindswiththewavesof supplychain disruptionstriggered by the war in Ukraine.

“The growth trajectory began moderating while inflation which slowed in January quickened in February, recording its fourth consecutive rise in May as it hitan11-monthshighof 17.71 per cent.

