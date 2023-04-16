IMF: Nigeria’s debt sustainability dependent on policies

Nigeria’s debt sustainability would depend on policies the Nigerian government implements in the coming months and years, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund’s Director, African Department, Abebe Aemro Selassie, disclosed this at unveiling of the regional economic outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), during the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington D.C. Nigeria’s total public debt is expected to rise to N77 trillion ($172 billion) this year from N44 trillion as of last September, after a loan-tobond swap and new borrowings to fund the 2023 budget, the Debt Management Office said recently. Noting that Nigeria’s current debt profile was not worrisome, he said that the country and other Sub Saharan African (SSA) countries are facing a financing crunch as a result of reduced inflows from multilateral and lenders. This, he said, has caused “a big funding squeeze for the region.” On Nigeria’s sustainability, Selassie said: “Whether debt is sustainable or not, is not dependent on just one number or one threshold but, rather, you have to look at a lot of indicators to assess the trajectory, whether debt will be sustainable in the coming years or not. “So, I think it’s really when we make an assessment and we classify countries as being a moderate risk or a high risk, or we talk about vulnerabilities being elevated, it takes into account, what we think out of the kind of policies that the government is going to pursue; and, of course, certain assumptions about the global environment.” Besides, he noted that the last few years have been full of shocks, making countries’ ability to bring debt under a sustainable trajectory more difficult. Selassie, however, said such countries have been compensating for that with stronger economic policies. “For a country like Nigeria also,” he said: “The future trajectory of its economy is going to depend on a whole host of variables, the reforms that the government pursues, how effectively it uses the resources it has and the oil price trajectory. It is a combination of these factors that will determine the sustainability of Nigeria’s debt.” Nonetheless, he said Ni- credgeria’s debt seems manageable, but really also depends on what policies will be pursued in the coming months and years. He advised SSA countries to adopt four policies to help navigate out of the current turmoil. These, Selassie listed to include “consolidating public finances and strengthening public financial management, containing inflation, allowing exchange rates to adjust, while mitigating the adverse effects on the economy, and ensuring important efforts to tackle climate change do not crowd out financing for basic needs like health and education.”

He noted that amid a global slowdown, growth in SSA is expected to decelerate to 3.6 per cent before rebounding to 4.2 per cent in 2024 in line with global recovery. “Growth across the region varies from country to country,” he explained. “Some countries, particularly those in the East African Community, or non-oil resource-intensive countries, are expected to fare better but some major economies bring down the average SSA growth rate, like South Africa, where growth is projected to decelerate sharply to only 0.1 per cent in 2023.”

Also, he added that public debt and inflation are at levels not seen in decades, with double-digit inflation present in half of countries, eroding household purchasing power and striking at the most vulnerable. Moreover, he said the rapid tightening of global monetary policy has raised borrowing costs for SSA countries both on domestic and international markets. “All sub-Saharan African frontier markets have been cut off from market access since spring 2022,” he said. “The US dollar effective exchange rate reached a 20- year high last year, increasing the burden of dollardenominated debt service payments. Interest payments as a share of revenue have doubled for the average SSA country over the past decade. “People in sub-Saharan Africa are feeling the effects of a funding crisis. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cost of living is more expensive, borrowing costs have increased and access to cheaper funding is dwindling.” Furthermore, on Nigeria, he stated that the Nigerian government has implemented policies that targeted increasing diversification of the economy and looking to help the new administration in enhancing its diversification plans.