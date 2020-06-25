News

IMF: Nigeria’s economy to contract by 5.4% in 2020

…forecasts deeper global recession
Fitch: Country’s rising debt may trigger rating downgrade

Nigeria’s economy will likely shrink by 5.4 per cent this year due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday.
This is a bigger contraction than the 3.4 per cent shrinkage in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that the Fund had forecast for the country in April.
In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) update released yesterday, the IMF also, citing the devastating impact of the pandemic, forecast a deeper recession for the global and Sub-Saharan African economies this year.
While the Fund is projecting that Sub Saharan Africa’s GDP will likely shrink by 3.2 per cent this year more than a previous estimated contraction of 1.6 per cent, it forecast that global GDP will contract by 4.9 per cent this year, more than the 3 per cent predict

