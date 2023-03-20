IMF: Policy advice to member countries increasingly transparent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that its policy advice to member countries and surveillance have become increasingly transparent. According to the Fund, 98per cent of member countries published a statement providing the IMF Executive Board’s assessment of the member’s macroeconomic and financial situation in 2020, and 95per cent of members published the IMF country report.

In the same year, 98per cent of member countries that used IMF financial resources published the reports and 97per cent published additional documents, such as a country’s letter of intent and memoranda of economic and financial policies. About 93per cent published their technical memoranda of understanding. In a document entitled, Transparency at the IMF,” the Bretton Woods institution said its approach to transparency was to disclose information in a timely way unless there are strong, specific reasons against such disclosure. “By being open and clear about its policies and the advice it provides to member countries, the IMF contributes to a better understanding of the organization and makes it easier to hold it accountable. “Transparency by IMF member countries helps their economies function better and makes them less vulnerable to crises.

By being open, member countries encourage public discussion and examination of policies, enhance accountability and credibility, and contribute to efficient and orderly functioning of global financial markets,” it added. The IMF said its staff regularly reviewed policies and procedures to improve its effectiveness. It explained that recent reviews included the role of trade in the IMF’s work, how to improve IMF policy advice, the effectiveness of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP), and evenhandedness of IMF advice. Furthermore, it said an Independent Evaluation Office (IEO) evaluates IMF policies and operations, working independently of IMF management and at arm’s length from the IMF’s Executive Board.

Like this: Like Loading...