IMF: Poorest nations need $436bn to tackle Covid-19 outcome

The world’s 69 poorest countries need an extra $436 billion over five years to address the aftermath of Covid- 19, rebuild external buffers and grow incomes, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. Of that amount, $170 billion is to tackle the effects of the pandemic, such as loss of learning and worsening poverty, and bolster reserves. The rest is required to help lowincome nations catch up with emerging markets’ average ratio of spending relative to gross domestic product by 2026, the Washington-based lender said in a report released on Friday. “The compound shocks from the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine have disproportionately affected low-income countries,” the fund said. “They now face the challenge of resuming income convergence against the backdrop of a weak and uncertain global economic environment,” it added. Poor nations are reeling from inflation, higher interest rates and elevated food and energy costs all while dealing with record debt levels, climate change and either slow growth or recession. IMF calculations show that about one-third of the world economy will have at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this year and next, and that the lost output through 2026 will be $4 trillion. Surging prices have forced central banks worldwide to tighten monetary policy, and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance has supercharged the dollar. Meanwhile, developing nations have amassed a quartertrillion dollar pile of distressed debt that threatens to create a historic cascade of defaults. The 69 countries — which the IMF defines as those that are eligible for funds in its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust — have lost several years of progress toward achieving the United Nations’ sustainable development goals in areas such as poverty and education. Most of them are in Africa.
Rewane: Lower savings rate’ll boost banks’ Q4 earnings
Prediction CBN reviewed interest rate on savings deposit to 1.25% per annum As reactions continue to trail Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) downward review of the minimum interest rate on savings deposit to a minimum of 10per cent of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)or 1.25per cent per annum, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives […]
Egypt Air increases frequencies to Kano, upgrades services
Egypt Air has announced the increase of its frequencies to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA). The carrier has equally announced the upgrades it has done and the quality of services to its customers. This is coming as the carrier has entered into a partnership with Kano-based Darma Air Services Limited for Umrah. The carrier […]
Volkswagen opens vehicle assembly facility in Ghana
Volkswagen is expanding its footprint in Sub- Sahara Africa with the official opening of a vehicle assembly facility in Accra, Ghana. With this investment, Ghana becomes the fifth Volkswagen vehicle assembly location in Sub-Sahara Africa; the other locations are in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda. The event to announce Volkswagen’s investment and the […]
