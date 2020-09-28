IMF projects slow economic recovery for Nigeria

Nigerian economy will recover slowly from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The Fund stated this in its latest data on Nigeria obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend.

According to a presentation by the IMF’s Mission Chief for Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, which was titled: “Nigeria: COVID-19 Impact and Outlook,” the Fund’s outlook for the country indicates: “Sizable output contraction, slow recovery.”

Citing disruptions occasioned by the pandemic, the IMF had, in its World Economic Outlook for June, downgraded Nigeria’s 2020 growth projection, saying the economy will shrink by 5.4 per cent, compared with its projection in April that the country’s economy would contract by 3.4 per cent this year.

“The disruptions due to the pandemic, as well as significantly lower disposable income for oil exporters after the dramatic fuel price decline, imply sharp recessions in Russia (–6.6 per cent), Saudi Arabia (–6.8 per cent), and Nigeria (–5.4 per cent), while South Africa’s performance (–8.0 per cent) will be severely affected by the health crisis,” it said.

Equally, the Fund said that its projection for sub- Saharan Africa was a negative 3.2 % in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%. In addition, the IMF stated at the time that: “Global growth is projected at –4.9 per cent in 2020, 1.9 percentage points below the April 2020 World Economic Outlook forecast,” adding that: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast.”

The Bretton Woods institution, however, said it expects Nigeria’s economy to rebound by 2.6 per cent in 2021. Still, the Fund said its estimates would depend on the course that the pandemic would take in these parts, especially given that testing for the virus is low.

According to the IMF, challenges to Nigeria’s recovery include limited fiscal policy space, forex shortage and exchange rate pressures. Furthermore, noting that it extended a $3.4 billion loan to Nigeria in emergency financial assistance to enable the nation tackle the coronavirus crisis, the IMF significantly listed the policy commitments it obtained from the country’s authorities before the loan was disbursed.

They include: Exchange rate unification and greater flexibility; resume domestic revenue mobilization after COVID-19 passes; transparent use of emergency funds and safeguards assessment of the Central Bank.

