IMF: Public, private financing key to tackling climate change

A combination of public and private sector financing will be required to produce the massive global investments needed to address the climate challenge, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund, which stated this in a new blog post co-written by its Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and the Head of its Monetary and Capital Markets Department as well as Financial Counsellor, Tobias Adrian, noted that not only is the current level of about $630 billion worth of global investment for tackling climate change grossly inadequate, only very little reaches developing countries. As they put it: “Climate change is one of the most critical macroeconomic and financial policy challenges that IMF members face in coming decades. The recent spikes in the cost of fuel and food—and the resulting risks of social unrest—underline the importance of investing in green energy and boosting resilience to shocks.

“It will require massive global investments to address the climate challenge and vulnerabilities to shocks. Estimates range from $3 trillion to $6 trillion per year until 2050. The current level at about $630 billion is just a fraction of what’s really needed— and very little goes to developing countries. “That’s why we need a major shift to harness public and, especially, private financing. With $210 trillion in financial assets across firms, or roughly twice the gross domestic product of the entire world, the challenge for policymakers and investors is how to direct a big share of these holdings to climate mitigation and adaptation projects.”

The IMF officials noted that lack of incentives for investors is the major factor that prevents money from flowing in greater volumes to climate projects outside of advanced economies. They stated: “Investors have plenty of alternative options to generate returns—including fossil fuels in the absence of robust carbon pricing. And currently, green projects in emerging markets and developing economies simply do not justify the risks.

“For example, both mitigation and adaptation investments often come with high upfront costs, multiple technical challenges, a long-time horizon, and unproven business models. Add to that poor data, risks associated with currency fluctuations, macroeconomic conditions, an unpredictable business environment, and the perceived potential for political upheaval. “As a result, many climate opportunities are unable to secure sufficient financing. Those that do are most likely to attract a small pool of specialised investors demanding high returns in a developing and relatively illiquid asset class, with debt being the main instrument.”

 

