News Top Stories

IMF raises Nigeria’s 2023 growth forecast to 3.2%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing measures introduced to address insecurity in the oil sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised upwards its growth forecast for Nigeria this year by 0.2 percentage points to 3.2 per cent from the 3.0 per cent it predicted in October.

The Fund, which disclosed this in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update titled, “Inflation peaking amid low growth,” released yesterday, however, lowered its growth estimate for Nigeria last year to 3.0 per cent from the 3.2 per cent it forecast in October. The global lender, which left its 2024 growth forecast for Nigeria unchanged at 2.9 per cent, stated that growth across sub-Saharan Africa would moderate at 3.8 per cent in 2023 amid prolonged fallout from COVID-19. It said: “In sub-Saharan Africa, growth is projected to remain moderate at 3.8 per cent in 2023 amid prolonged fallout from COVID-19, although with a modest upward revision since October, before picking up to 4.1 per cent in 2024. “The small upward revision for 2023 (0.1 percentage point) reflects Nigeria’s rising growth in 2023 due to measures to address insecurity issues in the oil sector. In South Africa, by contrast, after a COVID-19

reopening rebound in 2022, projected growth more than halves in 2023, to 1.2 per cent, reflecting weaker external demand, power shortages, and structural constraints.” According to the Bretton Woods institution, global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023, before rising to 3.1 per cent in 2024. It explained that “the forecast of low growth in 2023 reflects the rise in central bank rates to fight inflation–– especially in advanced economies––as well as the war in Ukraine.

The decline in growth in 2023 from 2022 is driven by advanced economies; in emerging market and developing economies, growth is estimated to have bottomed out in 2022. “Growth is expected to pick up in China with the full reopening in 2023. The expected pickup in 2024 in both groups of economies reflects gradual recovery from the effects of the war in Ukraine and subsiding inflation.

Following the path of global demand, world trade growth is expected to decline in 2023 to 2.4 per cent, despite an easing of supply bottlenecks, before rising to 3.4 per cent in 2024.” For emerging market and developing economies, the IMF said it projects growth to rise modestly, from 3.9 per cent in 2022 to 4.0 per cent in 2023 and 4.2 per cent in 2024, with an upward revision of 0.3 percentage point for 2023 and a downward revision of 0.1 percentage point for 2024, adding that about half of emerging market and developing economies have lower growth in 2023 than in 2022.

The Fund said it expects global inflation to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 per cent in 2023 and 4.3 per cent in 2024, still above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5 per cent. It estimates that having posted prices increases of 9.9 per cent in 2022, emerging and developing economies will see inflation falling to 8.1per cent in 2023 and 5.5per cent in 2024, still above the 4.9per cent average in 2017–2019. The Washington-based lender said it estimates that about 15per cent of lowincome countries are already in debt distress and 45per cent more are at high risk of getting there, with 1-in-4 emerging market economies also at high risk. On the risks to the projections, the IMF said: “The balance of risks remains tilted to the downside, but adverse risks have moderated since the October 2022 WEO. “On the upside, a stronger boost from pent-up demand in numerous economies or a faster fall in inflation are plausible.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps write FCDA over decaying Assembly building

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has directed the Clerk of the lower chamber, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze, to write to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to renovate the Assembly building. He has also asked the Clerk to ensure that the air conditioners in the House chambers are functional. This followed the […]
News

Osinbajo, Fayemi, others extol Oniru’s achievements on throne

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday extolled the leadership virtues of Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, expressing optimism that Iru kingdom will witness more progress during his reign.   The duo spoke during their visit to the monarch on […]
News

Public Service: NECO, Registrar receives Integrity Award

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO), has been honoured with the ‘Corporate Excellence Award’ even as the NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, was also bestowed with ‘Integrity Ambassador in Public Service award’, by a media organisation, the Verbatim News Network Limited. Editor-in-Chief of the organisation, Mr Tobs Agbaegbu, who spoke at the award ceremony in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica