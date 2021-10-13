News Top Stories

IMF raises Nigeria's growth forecast to 2.6%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2021 to 2.6 per cent from the 2.5 per cent it projected for the country in July. The Fund, which disclosed this in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) released yesterday, also marginally upgraded its growth forecast for the country in 2022 to 2.7 per cent from the 2.6per cent, it announced in July. Last week, the World Bank raised Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 2.4 per cent from the 1.8 per cent it projected for the country in June. While the IMF attributed the upward revision to Nigeria’s growth forecasts to higher oil and commodity prices, the Fund, citing persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures, lowered its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9per cent from the 6.0per cent forecast it made in July. It left a 2022 global growth forecast unchanged at 4.9

per cent. “This modest headline revision, however, masks large downgrades for some countries,” the IMF said in the report, titled, “Recovery during a pandemic: Health concerns, supply disruptions and price pressures,” adding that the lingering Covid-19 crisis has darkened the outlook for low-income developing economies, while wealthy countries are struggling with supply disruptions. Noting that the pandemic was hindering global economic recovery, the IMF, in the report, warned of a dangerous divergence in economic prospects fueled by “the great vaccine divide,” with low-income countries, where 96per cent of the population remains unvaccinated, facing lower growth for longer periods, more poverty, and the prospect of de-anchored inflation expectations.

The report stated: “The growth forecast for the lowincome developing country group is marked down 0.6 percentage point relative to July, with the continuing slow rollout of vaccines as the main factor weighing on the recovery. “IMF staff analysis indicates that low-income developing countries will require close to $200 billion in spending to combat the pandemic and $250 billion to regain the convergence paths they were on prior to the pandemic. “Labor market prospects for low-skilled workers and youth continue to be relatively bleak compared to other demographic groups, pointing to increasing inequality and higher vulnerability to incomes falling below extreme poverty thresholds within countries in this group. About 65–75 million additional people are estimated to be in extreme poverty in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic projections.” On fiscal policy, the IMF said countries would have to strike a delicate balance between controlling inflation and giving their economies enough stimulus to recover.

The Fund, however, said that despite “a high degree of uncertainty,” it predicted that current high levels of inflation globally will return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022. The IMF also said that debt in many countries was at record levels due to emergency pandemic spending, adding that employment remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

The Bretton Woods institution further stated that once health outcomes improved, countries would have to adopt “credible” revenue and spending plans while seeking to balance their books. Furthermore, it warned against “unnecessary policy accidents” that might rattle financial markets and harm the global recovery – ranging from a failure to lift the US debt ceiling in a timely way to escalating trade tensions. In a virtual news conference yesterday, IMF chief economist, Gita Gopinath, stressed that the global lender is growing more concerned about persistent inflation, saying “central banks should be prepared to act quickly if the risks of rising inflation expectations become more material in this uncharted recovery.”

She said the supply chain disruption that many countries have faced due to surging demand and supply chain bottlenecks was, “feeding inflation in many countries.” She added that the health risks from Covid had affected consumer demand and overall, “risks to economic prospects have increased”. The IMF chief economist said policymakers needed to be “particularly vigilant” for signs that wage inflation is spreading more broadly from certain sectors and whether rising housing prices are contributing to a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

