IMF retains 2.5% growth projection for Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its 2.5 per cent forecast for Nigeria’s economic growth this year, the Fund said yesterday in  an update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

 

The Fund also maintained its 6per cent global growth forecast for 2021, upgrading its outlook for  the wealthy economies but cutting estimates for developing countries struggling with surging COVID-19 infections. It, however, raised its  forecast for Nigeria in 2022 to 2.6 per cent from the 2.3 per cent it predicted in April.

 

Last month, the World Bank raised Nigeria’s eco  nomic growth forecast to 1.8 percent this year and 2.1 percent in 2022. In its WEO update titled, “Fault Lines Widen in the  Global Recovery,” the IMF identified the slow rollout of vaccines as the main factor weighing on the recovery for Low-Income Developing Countries (LIDCs) including Nigeria.

 

It stated: “In low income developing countries, the overall fiscal deficit in 2021 was revised up by 0.3 percentage points from the April 2021 WEO, mainly because of the reemergence of fuel subsidies as well as the additional COVID-19 and security related support in Nigeria.

 

“Still, at 5.2 percent of GDP, the overall fiscal deficit remains well below that of advanced and emerging market economies, reflecting financing constraints— about 60 percent of LIDCs are assessed to be at high risk of or in debt distress. The public debt-to-GDP ratio for 2021 is projected at 48.5 percent.

“Once the recovery is firm, achieving debt sustainability while pursuing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals will require raising domestic revenues, improving spending efficiency, developing medium-term fiscal frameworks, and undertaking structural reforms to facilitate private sector activity.”

 

The IMF disclosed that analysis by its staff shows that low-income developing countries will require close to $200 billion in spending to combat the Covid-19 and an additional $250 billion to regain their pre-pandemic convergence paths.

 

It further stated that: “Labour market prospects for low-skilled workers and youth continue to be relatively bleak compared with those for other demographic groups, which points to increasing inequality and higher vulnerability to a decline in incomes below extreme poverty thresholds,” adding that: “Close to 80 million additional people are likely to enter extreme poverty during 2020–21 compared with pre-pandemic projections.”

 

For sub-Saharan Africa, the IMF’s 3.4 per cent 2021 forecast for the region is unchanged relative to the April WEO. It said that worsening pandemic developments in sub-Saharan Africa are expected to weigh on its recovery.

The Fund advised central banks to look through transitory inflation pressures and avoid tightening until there is more clarity on underlying price dynamics.

“Clear communication from central banks on the outlook for monetary policy will be key to shaping inflation expectations and safeguarding against premature tightening of financial conditions.

There is, however, a risk that transitory pressures could become more persistent and central banks may need to take preemptive action,” the IMF said.

