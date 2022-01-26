IMF retains Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2022 at 2.7%

…cuts Sub-Sahara Africa’s projection to 3.7 per cent

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has kept Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2022 unchanged at 2.7 per cent, but raised the 2023 projection for the country from 2.6 per cent to 2.7 per cent, the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released yesterday shows.

The IMF, however, lowered its growth projection for sub-Saharan Africa to 3.7 per cent and 4.0 per cent for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

It also projected that global economic growth would dip from 5.9per cent in 2021 to 4.4 per cent in 2022, half a percentage point less than it estimated just three months ago, and 3.8per cent in 2023.

The Fund stated: “The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected. As the new Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads, countries have reimposed mobility restrictions. Rising energy prices and supply disruptions have resulted in a higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated, notably in the United States and many emerging market and developing economies.

The ongoing retrenchment of China’s real estate sector and slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption have also have limited growth prospects.

“Global growth is expected to moderate from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.4 per cent in 2022— half a percentage point lower for 2022 than in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO), largely reflecting forecast markdowns in the two largest economies.”

In its Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan African Economy released in October, the IMF projected that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 2.7per cent in 2022 as a result of a recovery in non-oil sectors and higher oil prices.

It stated: “Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.6 per cent in 2021, driven by recovery in non-oil sectors and higher oil prices, even though oil production is expected to remain below pre-COVID-19 levels.

Growth will inch up slightly to 2.7 per cent in 2022 and remain at this level over the medium term, allowing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita to stabilise at current levels, notwithstanding longstanding structuralproblems and elevated uncertainties.”

Citing improved prospects for oil prices, the World Bank, in its Global Economic Prospects report released on January 11, had raised Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast by 0.4 per cent to 2.5 per cent from the 2.1 per cent it projected for the country in June last year.

The bank also revised its growth forecast for the country next year upwards to 2.8 per cent from the 2.4 per cent that it predicted in June. Similarly, the Bretton Woods institution raised its 2022 growth forecast for sub Saharan Africa (SSA) to 3.6 per cent from the 3.3per cent it forecast in June.

However, the World Bank cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 4.1per cent from the 4.3 per cent it predicted in June, citing the resurgence of Covid- 19, diminished policy supportandlingeringsupplychain bottlenecks.

