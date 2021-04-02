IMF: Rich countries can use taxes to reduce inequalities

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday said advanced economies could use more progressive income taxes, inheritance and property taxes, and taxes on “excess” corporate profits to help reduce inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF, which stated this in its latest Fiscal Monitor report, said the pandemic had exacerbated preexisting inequalities in access to health care, education and digital infrastructure, which could cause income gaps to persist generation after generation. Most countries would need additional revenues to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines and improve services, while interrupting a ‘vicious cycle’ of mutually reinforcing inequalities, it said. “To change course, countries should focus on better investment in education, health and early childhood development, and strengthen social safety nets,” it said.

“To muster the necessary resources, advanced economies could increase progressivity of income taxation and boost reliance on inheritance/gift taxes and property taxation. “COVID-19 recovery contributions and ‘excess’ corporate profits taxes could be considered,” it said, adding that wealth taxes were another option if other measures did not suffice. “Emerging market and developing economies should focus on strengthening tax capacity to fund more social spending, IMF added. According to Reuters, Oxfam welcomed the IMF’s backing for taxing of excess corporate profits and top income levels, and urged the IMF to back away from its own austerity requirements.

