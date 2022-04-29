IMF seeks end to subsidy for oil windfall benefits

‘Diversification key to Nigeria’s growth’OnyeamaOsibanjo

As the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to fuel surge in commodity prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that major oil exporting countries in Africa, such as Nigeria, can receive fiscal windfalls if they are able to curb subsidy expenditures. The Fund, which stated this in its biannual Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa, published yesterday, noted that while the Ukraine war will worsen trade imbalances and increase living costs for the majority of African countries, higher oil prices, occasioned by the crisis, may generate a windfall gain for the region’s eight oil exporters.

The Bretton Woods institution, however, emphasised that the oil exporting nations would have to remove subsidies to be able to generate fiscal savings from the rise in commodity prices. It stated: “Net commodity exporters can receive fiscal windfalls only if they contain subsidy expenditures. For example, some oil exporters provide expensive and generalised energy subsidies to the domestic population which could lead to a deterioration in fiscal balances despite the revenue increase associated with higher export prices (Nigeria). “Therefore, removing generalised subsidies is crucial to ensure that the rise in commodity prices generates fiscal savings.

It is then essential that these savings are directed largely to strengthening fiscal sustainability supported by strong governance frameworks, given the precarious conditions faced by many countries.” In addition, although the IMF, citing higher oil prices, raised Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 3.4 per cent, it stressed that diversification away from oil was key to raising the country’s growth potential sustainably.

“Nigeria’s growth outlook has improved through higher oil prices and a strongerthan- anticipated recovery of manufacturing and agriculture. Growth is expected to reach 3.4 per cent in 2022, falling back to 2.9 per cent from 2024 onwards. The outlook is subject to high uncertainty associated with oil prices and financial conditions.

“Moreover, low vaccination rates, rising security risks, and elevated price pressures weigh negatively on the medium-term growth outlook. Diversification away from oil will be critical to raise growth potential sustainably and reduce volatility,” the Fund said. According to the IMF, the commodity price shock in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has stalled the positive momentum in sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery, leading it to forecast aggregate growth of 3.8 per cent for the region in 2022 compared with 4.5 per cent for 2021.

Specifically, while it revised up 2022 growth projection for the continent’s eight oil exporters by 0.8 percentage points, the Fund cut its 2022 growth forecast for oil importers by 0.4 percentage points, and by 0.5 percentage points for a group of 20 “fragile states.” Commenting on the report, Director of the IMF’s AfricanDepartment, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, said: “The war in Ukraine has already reshaped the near-term outlook for sub-Saharan Africa. The shock to global commodity markets will add to inflation, hit the region’s most vulnerable households, exacerbate food insecurity, raise poverty rates, and possibly add to social tensions. “Higher oil prices may generate a windfall gain for the region’s eight oil exporters. But for the other 37 countries, they will worsen trade imbalances and increase living costs.

Indeed, over the past couple of months we have increased our inflation projections significantly— lifting the regional average for 2022 by a full 4 percentage points, and representing the worst outcome since 2008. This year, eleven countries will face double digit inflation; almost all of these have flexible exchange rates, and almost half of these are fragile. “For most countries, the new crisis comes at an extremely difficult time—as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, fiscal and international buffers are already under strain, and policy space is limited.” He stated that to tackle the challenges, the region’s governments should focus on healthandeconomicpolicies. Selassie said: “On health, the region needs to accelerate further the pace of vaccination to contain the risk of new COVID-19 waves. “On economic policy, governments will face three immediate challenges over the short run. First, (is) shielding their most vulnerable households without undermining

