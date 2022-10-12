IMF sees Nigeria’s inflation easing

…slashes country’s 2022 growth forecast by 0.2% …tasks central banks on traditional tools’ deployment

Nigeria’s inflation would decelerate to 19 per cent at the end of this year and further to 17 per cent in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast.

It also stressed the need for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its global peers to first deploy traditional monetary policy tools before considering the use of non-conventional instruments.

Besides, the Fund said monetary policies in Nigeria and globally should be harmonised for inclusive growth of their respective economies.

IMF’s Chief Economist and Director, Research Department, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, and its Divisional Chief counterpart, Daniel Leigh, said these at the World Economic Outlook (WEO), which commenced yesterday at the World Bank/IMF 2022 Annual Meetings holding in Washington D.C.

Nigeria’s inflation had jumped from 19.64 per cent in July to 20.5 per cent in August – the highest in the last 17 years.

Specifically, Leigh said: “So, for Nigeria, in particular, we forecast inflation at about 19 per cent this year, but then some moderation next year down to 17 per cent, and part of that does reflect the monetary policy actions, which is the four per cent point increase in Nigeria’s Central Bank as well as the decline that we expect in oil and food prices globally.”

Responding to a question on monetary policies, Gourinchas advised that central banks should always first adopt traditional tools before implementing the orthodox instruments.

“Our advice, in general, is that central banks should first start with the traditional instruments of monetary policy and as you want to think about non-conventional instruments, then you should think about what is the friction that is preventing the conventional monetary policy from working,” Gourinchas added.

This, he said, would require a country or a central bank to deploy alternative ways of charting a course for monetary policy.

On low-income countries, which have been affected by the rise in food prices, Gourinchas said that there would be lot of hardship, especially for low-income households.

“Of late, food prices started to turnaround and come down. There had been some positive developments, for instance, the Black Sea Green Deal that was implemented over the summer that allowed the exports of Ukraine wheat and some of the increases you’ve seen in the last few days reflect some uncertainty – maybe about the continuation of the deal given the situation in Ukraine,” he said.

This, he said, was one of the risks that IMF highlights – that “you could have a lot of uncertainty in food and energy markets related to the war.

“The Fund has just opened its Food Shock Window (FSW), which allows a number of countries to access emergency financing to deal precisely with elevated food prices.”

“And so, this has just started and, we expect a number of countries will be able to access funding through that new facility that is part of the emergency funding we have,” he added.

The FSW, which opened last week, will provide for a period of one year, a new channel for emergency fund financing to member countries that have urgent balance of payment needs due to acute food insecurity, a sharp increase in their food import bill, or a shock to their cereal exports. Access, according to the Fund, will be consistent with the actual balance of payment needs, and capped at 50 per cent of quota, and will be additional to the current annual access limits under the RCF/RFI.

The cumulative access limits under the RFI regular window and the RCF exogenous shock window, currently at 150 per cent of quota, will be increase to 175 per cent of quota for members that will borrow through the FSW. A review is planned by the end of June 2023, according to the Fund.

In a separate briefing on Global Financial Stability Report, Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF, Tobias Adrian, harped on the need for fiscal and monetary policies to work hand-in-hand towards reigning in inflation as well as inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said: “Food prices and commodity prices have hit many sub-Saharan African countries very hard as most of the countries are importers of food, in particular, and this comes on top of the previous crisis, the COVID crisis is already in Sub-Saharan Africa and now we have this rise in commodity prices and of course, the tightening of global financial conditions that we already discussed.

“So many countries are already in debt distress or close to debt with high vulnerabilities. You know, addressing those debt issues is very high and that has triggered a tightening of monetary policy. There’s a variety of shades across countries, but is certainly also thought to contain inflationary pressures.”

Meanwhile, on Nigeria’s growth projection, the Fund slightly revised Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2022 by 0.2 per cent to 3.2 per cent from the 3.4 per cent it predicted in July.

It also lowered its growth forecast for Nigeria in 2023 to 3.0 per cent from the 3.2 per cent it predicted in July.

Similarly, citing “lower trading partner growth, tighter financial and monetary conditions and a negative shift in the commodity terms of trade,” the IMF downgraded the economic growth projection for sub-Saharan Africa for 2022 to 3.6 per cent from 3.8 per cent, that it forecast in July.

New Telegraph reports that in its Africa’s Pulse report released on October 4, the World Bank lowered its growth forecast for Nigeria in 2022 to 3.3 per cent, 0.5 percentage point lower than the 3.8 per cent it projected in April, citing the country’s underperforming oil sector and rising petroleum product subsidies. The bank also revised down its growth target for Nigeria in 2023 to 3.2 per cent from the four per cent it forecast for the country in April and projected that growth for Africa’s three largest economies next year will be dragged down by falling oil prices.

The IMF’s latest WEO forecasts show that a third of the world economy will likely contract by next year. Specifically, the Bretton Woods institution forecasts global growth of 3.2 per cent this year and 2.7per cent in 2023, down from 6percent in 2021, its weakest forecast since the height of Covid-19.

The Fund, which said the global economy is hurting from the Russia-Ukraine, high energy and food prices, inflation and sharply higher interest rates, warned that conditions could worsen significantly next year.

It, however, predicted that global inflation, which could rise to 8.8per cent in 2022, would fall to 6.5per cent in 2023.

According to the IMF, “Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 crisis all weigh heavily on the outlook.

“Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 per cent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 per cent in 2023 and to 4.1 per cent by 2024. Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy.

“Structural reforms can further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and easing supply constraints, while multilateral cooperation is necessary for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation.”

In a statement, IMF Chief Economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said: “The three largest economies, the United States, China and the euro area will continue to stall. In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.”

The IMF said its outlook was subject to a delicate balancing act by central banks to fight inflation without over-tightening, which could push the global economy into an “unnecessarily severe recession” and cause disruptions to financial markets and pain for developing countries.

“The hard-won credibility of central banks could be undermined if they misjudge yet again the stubborn persistence of inflation,” Gourinchas said, adding that: “This would prove much more detrimental to future macroeconomic stability.”

