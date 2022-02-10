IMF to CBN: Phase out excessive intervention activities

…seeks modernisation of apex bank’s Act

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to phase out its involvement in quasi-fiscal operations and developmental lending activities. The Fund, which stated this in its “Selected Issues paper on Nigeria”-prepared as background material for the 2021 Article IV consultation with the country- and released yesterday, also advised the apex bank to strengthen its financial reporting practices through “Full adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards and resumed publication of annual financial statements.” According to the IMF, while a safeguards assessment of the CBN, which it completed in April 2021,showed that the banking regulator’s “internal and external audit mechanisms broadly adhere to international standards, the CBN Act needs to be modernised to strengthen the central bank’s autonomy and governance, and to establish price stability as its primary objective.”

The Bretton Woods institution also advised that as economic recovery continued to strengthen, the CBN should scale back its credit intervention programmes, which were ramped up as part of the COVID-19 crisis response. It said: “The CBN’s credit injection to the private sector, both direct lending and on-lending through banks, accounts for about 45 per cent of credit growth since 2020—significantly above the average of 12 per cent in pre-pandemic years. As banks exercised restraints in lending, CBN interventions have provided financing to underserved markets (e.g., agriculture) and mitigated the impact of the pandemic.

However, they cannot be expanded indefinitely given likely efficiency costs and market distortions and its thorough review will be warranted.” On the health of the country’s banks, the IMF stated that the banking sector had weathered the crisis well, noting that “ pre-existing buffers, banks’ conservative lending policies, CBN’s credit intervention programs and regulatory forbearance have helped keep the system stable.”

