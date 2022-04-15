Business

IMF to cut global growth forecasts due to Ukraine war

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency reports

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will cut its global growth estimates for 2022 and 2023 as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives food and energy prices higher, piling pressure on already fragile economies, Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, said yesterday, warning that the world was in “a very dangerous time.” According to Reuters, Georgieva, who stated this in a “curtain raiser” speech ahead of new forecasts to be released at next week’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings, said the global lender would downgrade its growth outlooks for 143 economies representing 86per cent of global economic output, although most countries will maintain positive growth.

Georgieva, who previously flagged a likely downgrade, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “sending shockwaves throughout the globe” and dealing a massive setback to countries struggling to recover from the still-raging Covid- 19. The news agency quoted her as saying in remarks to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington that the root cause of what we face today is the war, and it is the war that must end.

In economic terms, growth is down and inflation is up. In human terms, people’s incomes are down and hardship is up.” Western sanctions imposed on Russia reflected “a global order that has been severely impacted,” she added, warning of a major new threat, the fragmentation of the global economy into geopolitical blocs, with differing trade and technology standards, payment systems and reserve currencies.

 

