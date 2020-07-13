Business

IMF to govts: Release funds for vaccine production

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

T

he International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged all countries to ensure that their health care systems are adequately resourced to enable fight the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic.

 

 

In a new report released at the weekend, the IMF said that the international community must significantly step up its support for national initiatives, including through financial assistance to countries with limited health care capacity and channeling of funding for vaccine production as trials advance, so that adequate, affordable doses are quickly available to all countries.

 

 

It further stated: “Where lockdowns are required, economic policy should continue to cushion household income losses with sizable, well-targeted measures as well as provide support to firms suffering the consequences of mandated restrictions on activity.

 

 

“Where economies are reopening, targeted support should be gradually unwound as the recovery gets underway, and policies should provide stimulus to lift demand and ease and incentivize the reallocation of resources away from sectors likely to emerge persistently smaller after the pandemic.”

 

 

Stressing that strong multilateral cooperation remains essential on multiple fronts, the IMF said that liquidity assistance was urgently needed for countries confronting health crises and external funding shortfalls, including through debt relief and financing through the global financial safety net.

 

 

“Beyond the pandemic, policymakers must cooperate to resolve trade and technology tensions that endanger an eventual recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, building on the record drop in greenhouse gas emissions during the pandemic, policymakers should both implement their climate change mitigation commitments and work together to scale up equitably designed carbon taxation or equivalent schemes.

 

 

“The global community must act now to avoid a repeat of this catastrophe by building global stockpiles of essential supplies and protective equipment, funding research and supporting public health systems, and putting in place effective modalities for delivering relief to the neediest,” the fund added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lagos boosts affordable housing scheme for residents

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

BENEFICIARIES No fewer than 492 families have benefited from the housing scheme of the state government.     A s part of efforts to boost affordable housing in the state, Lagos State Government  has opened an arrangement where residents who can part with 33 per cent of their monthly earnings can become home owners under […]
Business

AfDB partners CSOs on complaints handling

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Compliance Review and Mediation Unit (BCRM), the Secretariat of the African Development Bank’s (AfDB’s) Independent Review Mechanism (IRM), has organized an information webinar for civil society organizations (CSOs) on “Handling Complaints from People Affected by Projects Financed” by the Bank.     The webinar was organized in partnership with three  CSOs: Accountability Counsel […]
Business

Broadband: ATCON pledges commitment to 2020-2025 plan

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…hails NCC’s new management strategy The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has pledged the commitment of its members to the country’s broadband agenda. President of the association, Mr. Olusola Teniola, who made the promise on behalf of its members, said ATCON would support the Broadband Plan 2020-2025 through more investments in infrastructure and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: