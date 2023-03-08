IMF to temporarily raise borrowing limits to help vulnerable countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it will temporarily increase funding limits for member nations to help them overcome current economic challenges. According to a statement released yesterday, the IMF said its Executive Board had agreed to temporarily increase the limits on members’ annual and cumulative access to Fund resources in the General Resources Account (GRA), adding that “these changes are intended to better support the Fund’s members in a particularly challenging and uncertain economic environment.”

Noting that IMF lending is subject to both an annual and a cumulative limit on a member’s access to the Fund’s general resources, the statement said that, “access to resources beyond these limits is subject to the requirements of the Fund’s exceptional access framework.”

It added that the access limits for the GRA were last set in 2016, with an annual limit of 145 percent of quota and a cumulative limit of 435 percent of quota. “Today’s decision raises the annual limit in the GRA to 200 percent of quota and the cumulative limit to 600 percent of quota for a period of 12 months. These changes will provide member countries—particularly emerging markets and developing economies—that face increased financing pressures and vulnerabilities to access with higher Fund financial support without triggering the exceptional access framework

