IMF: Ukraine war threatens Africa in food, fuel prices

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has warned that the war in Ukraine threatens to undo Africa’s progress in recovering from the damage of the Covid -19 pandemic and presents new challenges for the continent. Georgieva, who stated this in a statement issued by the Fund at the conclusion of a meeting with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and African Ministers of finance and Central Bank Governors, on the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, noted that Africa is particularly vulnerable to the impact of the war through four main channels – increased food prices, higher fuel costs, lower tourism revenues, and potentially more difficult access to international capital markets.

She said: “The war in Ukraine is devastating the lives of millions of people and severely affecting the Ukrainian economy. The war and the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia are having far-reaching consequences. They come at a delicate time for Africa. “Redoubling efforts to advance reforms that further promote resilience is a priority for many countries.

At this difficult moment, the Fund stands ready to help African countries address the repercussions of the war, and to help design and implement reforms through our policy advice, capacity development, and lending. Recent reforms to the Fund’s lending toolkit provide greater flexibility to help meet financing needs.”

