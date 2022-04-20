IMF upgrades Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 3.4%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its growth forecast for the Nigerian economy in 2022 to 3.4 per cent from its earlier projection of 2.7 per cent it announced in January.

The IMF announced the new forecast in its April World Economic Outlook (WEO) released yesterday as part of activities at the ongoing IMF/World Bank spring meetings.

The Fund also revised up its growth forecast for Nigeria in 2023 to 3.1 per cent from the 2.7 per cent it predicted in January.

In the latest edition of its Africa’s Pulse report released last Wednesday, the World Bank forecast a 3.8 per cent growth for Nigeria this year higher than the 2.5 per cent it had projected for the country in its January 2022 Global Economic Prospects report.

However, citing the im…pact of the costly humanitariancrisisandeconomic damagefromRussia’sinvasionof Ukraine, bothBretton Woods institutionhavereducedtheir global growth projections for this year. While the World Bank announced on Monday that it had lowered its projection for globalgrowthin2022to3.2per cent from a January prediction of 4.1per cent, the IMF, in its latest WEO, reduced its globalgrowthprojectionto 3.6 percent in both 2022 and2023, a drop of 0.8 and 0.2 percentage point from its January forecast. The IMF said the Ukraine war is expected to slow growth and further increase inflation and warned that its forecast was marked by “unusually high uncertainty.” According to the Fund, furthersanctionsonRussian energy and an escalation of the war, a sharper-than-forecast deceleration in China and a renewed flare-up of the Covid-19pandemic, couldfurther slow growth and boost inflation, while rising prices could trigger social unrest. The WEO reads partly: “ThewarinUkrainehastriggered a costly humanitarian crisis that demands a peaceful resolution. Economic damage from the conflict will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022. A severe double-digit drop in GDP for Ukraine and a large contraction in Russia are more than likely, along with worldwide spillovers throughcommoditymarkets, trade, and financialchannels. “Even as the war reduces growth, it will add to inflation. Fuel and food prices have increased rapidly, with vulnerable populations— particularly in low-income countries— most affected.

Elevated inflation will complicate the trade-offs central banks face between containing price pressures and safeguarding growth. Interest rates are expected to rise as central banks tighten policy, exerting pressure on emerging market and developing economies. “Moreover, many countries have limited fiscal policy space to cushion the impact of the war on their economies.

The invasion has contributed to economic fragmentationasasignificant number of countries sever commercial ties with Russia and risks derailing the postpandemic recovery. It also threatens the rules-based frameworks that have facilitated greater global economic integrationandhelpedliftmillions out of poverty.”

Specifically, the Fundnoted that reduced supplies of oil, gas and metals produced by Russia, and wheat and corn – produced by both Russia and Ukraine- haddrivenupprices sharply in Europe, the CaucasusandCentral Asia, the Middle East and NorthAfrica and sub-Saharan Africa. It, however, said a few countries, such as oil exporters, would not be too adversely affected by the impact of the Ukraine cisis.

For instance, the IMF stated that: “In sub-Saharan Africa, food prices are also the most important channel of transmission, although in slightly different ways. Wheat is a less important part of the diet, but food in general is a larger share of consumption. “Higher food prices will hurt consumers’ purchasing power—particularly among low-incomehouseholds—and weigh on domestic demand. Social and political turmoil, most notably in West Africa, also weigh on the outlook.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...