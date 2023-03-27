IMF warns of increased risks to financial stability

Citing the recent banking sector turmoil in advanced economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of increased risks to financial stability and the need for vigilance. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who gave the warning at the annual China Development Forum in Beijing, said uncertainties in the world economy remained “exceptionally high”, with global economic growth expected to slow below 3 per cent this year because of the Ukraine war, “scarring” from COVID-19 and monetary tightening. “Risks to financial stability have increased at a time of higher debt levels. The rapid transition from a prolonged period of low-interest rates too much higher rates necessary to fight inflation inevitably generates stresses and vulnerabilities, as we have seen in recent developments in the banking sector,” Georgieva told the conference.

She said the IMF was monitoring developments closely and assessing potential implications for the global economic outlook and global financial stability, adding that the Fund was paying close attention to the most vulnerable countries, in particular low-income countries with high levels of debt. The global financial sector was shaken by the collapse this month of a midsized US lender, Silicon Valley Bank, which led to the fall of another US lender, Signature Bank and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. “We also have seen policymakers acting decisively in response to financial stability risks and we have seen advanced economy central banks enhancing the provision of US dollar liquidity,” Georgieva said. “These actions have eased market stresses to some extent but uncertainty is high and that underscores the need for vigilance.”

The IMF in January estimated global growth would slow from an estimated 3.4 per cent last year to 2.9 per cent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 per cent in 2024. “Even with a better outlook for 2024, global growth will remain below last decade’s average of 3.8 per cent,” Georgieva told the forum. China’s growth would account for about onethird of global growth this year, she said. “A 1 percentage point increase in GDP growth in China leads to 0.3 percentage growth in other Asian economies,” she said.

