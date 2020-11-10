IMF: Women, SMEs still face financial access challenges

Despite a general improvement in access to and usage of financial services in low- and middle-income economies over the years, women and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) in such developing countries are still grappling with exclusion from the financial system, results from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF), “2020 Financial Access Survey(FAS)”, show.

The IMF, which stated this in a press release yesterday, noted that the results of its eleventh annual FAS, also show that progress made in closing the financial access gender gap varies across countries with microfinance institutions playing an important role in satisfying the unmet demands of financial services for women in some economies.

According to the fund, “the current round of the FAS provides a pre-pandemic snapshot of the levels of financial access to both traditional and digital financial services. Overall, access to and usage of financial services, as measured by the FAS indicators has deepened over time in low- and middle-income economies.

“While the number of ATMs per 100,000 adults has grown for the past few years, the number of commercial bank branches has remained relatively stable at the 2013 level. These trends likely reflect the recent rise of non-branch retail agent outlets and digital financial services—such as mobile money and mobile and internet banking—which continue to play a signifint role in advancing financial access especially in low- and middle-income countries.

“Notwithstanding this progress, challenges of access remain. Notably, women and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) have often been excluded from the financial system. Data from the FAS suggest that progress made in closing the financial access gender gap varies across countries with microfinance institutions playing an important role in satisfying the unmet demands of financial services for women in some economies. Lending to SMEs continues to be constrained.”

The IMF disclosed that in order to supplement country authorities’ efforts to support financial access during the pandemic, it developed a financial Access COVID-19 Policy Tracker, which documents policy measures implemented to facilitate financing for SMEs and the use of digital financial services across the world.

The FMDQ GOLD awards have become a corporate tradition of FMDQ, recognising the demonstrated resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial market participants.

Acknowledging the finalists and nominees, and congratulating the 2020 FMDQ GOLD Awards Winners, the Group Chairman of FMDQ Group, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, via a virtual address, noted that the year 2020 has been a truly challenging yet rewarding year; one which has stretched the resilience of the market and at the same time availed opportunities to deepen our markets.

Obaro: Innovative platforms drive Nigeria’s digital economy

As digital technologies revolutionise the globe, emerging economies like Nigeria are set to witness further disruptions occasioned by more innovative digital platforms transforming various aspects of life by leveraging data, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, has said.

He stated this while sharing insights on “Platforms as a Driver for the Digital Economy,” at the recently concluded 2020 edition of the annual Digital PayExpo which was held virtually.

For about three decades, SystemSpecs, the owner of Remita, Paylink and HumanManager brands, has been at the forefront of the emergence of digital economy in Nigeria.

According to Obaro, who was represented by Deremi Atanda, an Executive Director of the firm, the digital economy involves all economic processes, transactions and activities that are based on digital technologies.

“This modern trend is a result of billions of everyday online connections among people, businesses, devices, data and processes. It is underpinned by the spread of Information and Communication Technologies across the business sector to enhance productivity and efficiency,” Obaro said.

While analysing the evolution of the digital economy over the past three decades, the technology expert noted that data had grown exponentially but the world is still in the early days of the data-driven economy.

Availability of platforms have made it easy for interactions that drive technological innovation to occur, leading to more disruptions and rapid growth of enterprise across various sectors of the economy. Some of the key drivers for the advent and impact of platforms include innovation, expanding market, disruptive technology, and the rapid growth of aggregated data.

Furthermore, he listed some examples of indigenous innovative digital platforms, including IrokoTV, which gives access to online streaming of Nollywood movies; OkadaBooks, which has made books accessible to millions in sub-Saharan Africa through mobile technology; and Remita, a payment facilitator that processes over $6 billion worth of transactions monthly for integrators, businesses, governments, SMEs and individuals in Africa.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc followed with a turnover of 145.68 million shares in 1,341deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 49 while decliners closed at 11.

Group commenced the year with great optimism as it became a Capital Market Holding Company, and Africa's first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, with four (4) market subsidiaries, and despite the economic downturns which the global and local economies face, the Group remains committed to the actualisation of its GOLD Agenda.

Also commending the winners and all the stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market for their efforts at making Nigeria globally competitive, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Temidayo Obisan, reiterated the commitment of the SEC towards collaborating with the financial market stakeholders, including the financial market infrastructures, to define appropriate market structures, create an enabling environment, build a transparent and efficient market and ultimately reduce systemic risks and protect investor interests.

Ms. Arunma Oteh, Former Treasurer/Vice President at the World Bank, also via a virtual address, congratulated the winners, nominees, finalists and other stakeholders within the wider ecosystem, for their immeasurable contributions towards making the Nigerian financial market truly GOLD.

