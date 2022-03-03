Business Top Stories

IMF, World Bank to support Ukraine with $5.2bn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are working on a multi-billion support package for Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian ainvasion, according to a joint statement released late Tuesday by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President, David Malpass. According to the statement, on the IMF’s side, the fund continues to work on Ukraine’s Stand-By Arrangement Programme, which is expected to disburse an extra $2.2 billion to Ukraine between now and the end of June.

Similarly, the statement said the World Bank was preparing a package of support in the coming months worth $3 billion, which consists of a fast-disbursing budget support operation for a minimum of $350 million that will be submitted to the bank’s board for approval during the current week.

This will be followed by a sum of $200 million that will be extended as a fast-disbursing support for health and education in Ukraine. “The World Bank’s package will include the mobilisation of financing from several development partners, and we welcome the alreadyannounced support from many bilateral partners,” the statement said. The two Bretton Woods institutions also announced that they are working together to evaluate the economic and financial impact of the Russian war on Ukraine and the refugee crisis it is exacerbating.

 

