IMF, World Bank urge G7 to release surplus vaccines

The heads of the I n t e r nat i o n a l Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on Thursday urged the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies to release any excess COVID- 19 vaccines to developing countries as soon as possible, and called on manufacturers to ramp up production. In a joint statement to the G7, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass also called on governments, pharmaceutical companies and groups involved in vaccine procurement to boost transparency about contracting, financing and deliveries.

“Distributing vaccines more widely is both an urgent economic necessity and a moral imperative. The coronavirus pandemic will not end until everyone has access to vaccines, including people in developing countries,” they said. Malpass and Georgieva will meet in person today and tomorrow with finance officials from the G7 countries – Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and Japan – with COVID-19 set to be a central topic.

Telecoms: NCC opens research fellowship programme

Researchers to earn N1m monthly In its bid to foster further developments in the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instituted a research fellowship programme through which it will engage members of the academia in telecoms-based researches. The programme, which is scheduled to commence next year, is to run for 12 months, during […]
Ketron Investment completes acquisition of Shoprite Nigeria

  Ketron Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Persianas Investment Limited, has completed the acquisition of Shoprite operations in Nigeria. Persianas, a property firm and developer of the popular The Palms, is owned by Tayo Amusan. Last year, Africa’s largest food retailer informed investors of a potential divestment of its business in Nigeria, while Amusan’s Persianas became the preferred bidder for […]
Investor protection fund relevant for market growth

Sustenance of Investor Protection Fund (IPF) will bolster confidence in capital market. CHRIS UGWU writes Here at the local bourse, like its peers world over, corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence. Hence, an effective corporate governance system within an individual company […]

