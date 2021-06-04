IMF, World Bank urge G7 to release surplus vaccines

The heads of the I n t e r nat i o n a l Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on Thursday urged the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies to release any excess COVID- 19 vaccines to developing countries as soon as possible, and called on manufacturers to ramp up production. In a joint statement to the G7, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass also called on governments, pharmaceutical companies and groups involved in vaccine procurement to boost transparency about contracting, financing and deliveries.

“Distributing vaccines more widely is both an urgent economic necessity and a moral imperative. The coronavirus pandemic will not end until everyone has access to vaccines, including people in developing countries,” they said. Malpass and Georgieva will meet in person today and tomorrow with finance officials from the G7 countries – Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and Japan – with COVID-19 set to be a central topic.

Like this: Like Loading...